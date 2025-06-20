Samini Applauds Government and Judiciary for Accountability Efforts

Award-winning dancehall artist Samini has publicly commended President John Mahama and Ghana’s judicial system for advancing accountability in public office.

During an appearance on Joy Prime’s PrimeTime, the musician expressed satisfaction with recent developments in governance, particularly the judiciary’s handling of corruption cases involving public officials.

“I’m a happy Ghanaian when I see people being brought to book and justice being served,” Samini stated. The artist emphasized his non-partisan stance on accountability, asserting that any official found engaging in misconduct should face consequences regardless of political affiliation. When pressed to evaluate the administration’s overall performance, Samini maintained it was “too early” for comprehensive assessment but acknowledged visible progress in judicial accountability.

The musician also revealed his openness to support emerging political movements like the New Force party should their governance principles align with his advocacy for transparency and justice. Samini’s comments come amid heightened public discourse about corruption and accountability in Ghana’s political landscape.