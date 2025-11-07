Samba Foods Faces Liquidity Pressure Despite Revenue Growth

Samba Foods Limited has reported more than doubled revenue in its unaudited financial statements for the half year ending June 30, 2025, but the food processing company faces mounting operational challenges as administrative costs surge and cash reserves dwindle to critical levels.

Revenue jumped to GH¢ 570,484 in the first half of 2025 from GH¢ 236,800 during the same period in 2024, representing strong commercial momentum. Gross profit climbed substantially to GH¢ 145,451 from GH¢ 17,139, with the gross profit margin improving to 25.5 percent, indicating better management of direct production costs.

However, the company recorded a net loss of GH¢ 113,885 for the period, marginally improved from the GH¢ 121,198 loss in the first half of 2024. The profitability challenge stems primarily from administrative expenses that tripled to GH¢ 177,539 from GH¢ 59,036, completely consuming the gross profit generated. Significant increases appeared in salaries, electricity costs, and vehicle expenses.

The company’s financial position reveals substantial assets totaling GH¢ 3.14 million, predominantly comprising Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) valued at GH¢ 2.98 million. Total equity stands at GH¢ 1.45 million, though this figure masks a concerning accumulated deficit of GH¢ 3.53 million in retained earnings, reflecting prolonged periods of losses that have eroded shareholder capital.

Liabilities amount to GH¢ 1.70 million, split between current liabilities of GH¢ 730,424 including substantial trade payables, and non current liabilities of GH¢ 966,993 consisting of deferred tax obligations and a term loan.

The most pressing concern centers on liquidity. Samba Foods maintains a cash balance of just GH¢ 1,018, a figure that raises questions about the company’s capacity to meet immediate obligations. This minimal cash position contrasts sharply with current liabilities exceeding GH¢ 730,000, suggesting reliance on supplier credit and other payables to sustain operations.

The company operates with a high fixed cost base, including depreciation charges of GH¢ 78,441 and significant administrative salaries, creating structural challenges for achieving profitability. Financial data from 2024 shows that even when the company generated positive operating cash flow of GH¢ 360,093, those funds were entirely absorbed by equipment purchases and loan repayments.

Industry observers note that food processing businesses typically require substantial working capital to manage inventory cycles and operational expenses. The combination of growing sales, expanding margins on production, and asset strength provides a foundation, but the cost structure and liquidity position present immediate challenges requiring management attention.

The financial statements remain unaudited and may be subject to adjustments upon final audit completion.