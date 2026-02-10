Samba Foods Extends Supply Partnership with Unifa Brothers

Samba Foods Limited has extended its supply partnership with Unifa Brothers through March 2026, continuing a strategic collaboration that supports the Tema-based manufacturer’s production operations. The Ghana Stock Exchange-listed food processor announced the extension on Sunday, February 9, 2026.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) extension covers operations from January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026, maintaining all original terms and conditions without modification. Unifa Brothers will continue providing raw materials, packaging solutions, and related operational support to Samba Foods during this period.

The partnership addresses critical supply chain needs for Samba Foods, which specializes in condiments and seasonings sold under the SAMBA brand. The company manufactures products including pepper sauce, peanut butter, groundnut paste, and roasted peanut products from its facility in Tema’s Heavy Industrial Area.

Management expressed confidence that the extended collaboration will support operational efficiency and business continuity during the three-month extension period. The agreement reflects both companies’ commitment to sustaining stable operations amid ongoing production requirements.

Samba Foods originally partnered with Unifa Brothers in 2025 to revitalize production operations following equipment challenges. That arrangement included provisions for Unifa Brothers to supply materials and replace packaging equipment while Samba Foods manufactured finished products for the supplier according to agreed quality standards.

Unifa Brothers, established in 2014, distributes tomato paste products and recently launched its own LYZY Shito Hot Pepper Sauce in April 2025. The company also markets Leap brand products across Ghana’s food sector.

The current extension provides operational stability as Samba Foods navigates the competitive condiments market in Ghana. The company was founded in 1993 and became the first commercial producer of traditional Ghanaian pepper sauce known as shito. It converted to a public company in 2014 and listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Samba Foods reported a market capitalization of 3.29 million Ghana cedis as of January 2026, representing approximately 0.0019 percent of the Ghana Stock Exchange equity market. The company trades under the ticker symbol SAMBA with shares priced at 0.55 cedis.