Samba and Owusu Fire Kotoko Out of a Slump in Wenchi

Asante Kotoko SC ended a damaging three-match losing streak with a controlled 2-0 win over Young Apostles at the Wenchi Sports Stadium in Matchweek 23 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday, 22 February 2026, delivering the kind of response that had eluded them since the turn of the month.

Johnson Oppong Owusu broke the deadlock in the sixth minute, rising highest to meet Albert Amoah’s cross and directing a precise header into the left corner. Captain Samba O’Neil doubled the advantage ten minutes later, his header taking a deflection off a retreating defender before finding the net. The two goals, both arriving in a blistering ten-minute spell, effectively decided the contest and allowed Kotoko to manage the remainder of the match with calm authority.

The timing of the win carries as much significance as the scoreline. Kotoko entered Sunday having suffered three successive defeats, including losses to Accra Hearts of Oak SC in the Super Clash, Aduana FC, and Heart of Lions, a run that had stretched their gap behind GPL leaders Medeama SC to nine points. Their leaky form had prompted questions about the club’s top-four ambitions and whether the Porcupine Warriors could still influence the title picture from fifth place.

Young Apostles had offered genuine cause for concern before kick-off. The Wenchi-based debutants had gone nine league games unbeaten at home, a run that included results against Hearts of Oak, Aduana FC, and Berekum Chelsea. That fortress reputation made Kotoko’s clean sheet performance all the more noteworthy, and interim head coach Prince Yaw Owusu’s decision to press early and nullify Young Apostles’ home rhythm paid off decisively.

Kotoko’s defensive numbers remain among the strongest in the league, with only 15 goals conceded in 23 appearances, underlining that their troubles have stemmed more from form and fixture congestion than any structural collapse. With 38 points and the top four firmly in their sights, Sunday’s performance was the minimum required to keep that objective alive.

For Young Apostles, defeat deepens their relegation anxiety. They sit just above the drop zone on goal difference after 23 matches, having collected six wins, eight draws, and nine defeats. The loss of their prized home record may hurt confidence at a critical stage of the survival battle, with several direct rivals still to play in what promises to be a congested final stretch of the campaign.

Kotoko’s next assignment will test whether Sunday’s performance represents a genuine turning point or merely a temporary reprieve.