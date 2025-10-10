Sam Kerr Returns to Matildas After 692-Day Absence

Australia’s talismanic striker Sam Kerr will return to international football this month for the first time since November 2023, bringing her 692-day absence to an end. The Chelsea forward received her call-up today for the Matildas’ upcoming friendlies against Wales and England during the October FIFA International Window.

Kerr’s comeback marks a significant milestone in her recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury she sustained in January 2024. The 32-year-old made her return to club football with Chelsea in late September, making an immediate impact by scoring on her debut after 634 days away from the pitch. That goal was her 100th for the Blues, cementing her legendary status at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Joe Montemurro expressed his excitement about welcoming back Australia’s all-time leading goal scorer. According to reports, Kerr’s leadership and presence are considered invaluable as the team builds toward the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, which begins in March. While this represents her first official call-up under Montemurro’s tenure, Kerr did participate in the squad’s recent Perth training camp as part of her rehabilitation process.

The timing couldn’t be better for Australian football. Kerr’s last appearance in the green and gold came during the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying campaign against Chinese Taipei in her hometown of Perth. She marked that November 2023 match with a goal, leaving supporters with a memorable performance before her extended absence.

Australia will face Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on October 25, followed by a clash with England at Derby’s Pride Park three days later. Given her limited minutes at Chelsea so far this season, Kerr is expected to be gradually reintroduced during these fixtures. Montemurro has indicated he plans to carefully manage her integration back into the national squad, ensuring she’s at full strength for the upcoming Asian Cup campaign.

The Matildas will open their Asian Cup 2026 campaign in Perth against the Philippines, providing Kerr with another opportunity to perform on home soil. Her return brings renewed optimism to a squad that has managed admirably in her absence but clearly benefits from having one of women’s football’s most prolific strikers back in the fold.

With approximately five months until the Asian Cup kicks off, Montemurro has time to rebuild the understanding between Kerr and her teammates. The October friendlies against two European powerhouses will provide valuable preparation and allow the coaching staff to assess how best to utilize their returning captain as they chase continental glory.