Sam Jonah Urges Students to Anchor Leadership in Integrity and Relationships

Renowned business leader Sir Sam Jonah has called on students at Academic City University to prioritize integrity and meaningful relationships as foundational elements of effective leadership.

Addressing students and faculty, Jonah emphasized that character and connection are critical for navigating future challenges, stating: “Every person determined to serve and lead needs a compass of non-negotiable values.”

Comparing leadership to a ship captain’s duty, he stressed accountability: “Captains are the last to leave a sinking ship. It’s a matter of honour—real leaders don’t abandon their teams in storms.” Jonah warned that authority without integrity erodes respect, adding, “You may be tolerated temporarily, but no one follows leaders lacking truthfulness.”

Highlighting the strategic value of relationships, he cited Facebook, Google, and Microsoft as enterprises born from peer collaborations. “Your classmate today could be your business partner tomorrow,” he noted, quoting writer Porter Gale: “Your network is your net worth.” Jonah urged students to build authentic connections, share ideas, and become “the kind of person others want to build with.”

The lecture forms part of Academic City University’s leadership series, aimed at equipping emerging African leaders with ethical frameworks and collaborative mindsets amid evolving global challenges.