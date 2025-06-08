Sam Jonah Urges Servant Leadership for Ghanaian Corporate Reform

Business leader Sir Sam Jonah has called for a fundamental shift in Ghana’s corporate leadership culture, advocating service-oriented principles during an address at Academic City University.

Speaking to students and faculty, the former AngloGold Ashanti president emphasized that humility and empathy must replace hierarchical authority to drive sustainable business growth.

“In a world chasing power and fame, few choose service,” Jonah stated, linking his leadership philosophy to early career experiences working alongside miners. “I would not have led AngloGold without first learning to listen and understand others’ challenges.” His remarks implicitly challenged Ghana’s prevalent corporate culture where rigid hierarchies often stifle innovation.

Jonah outlined three pillars of transformative leadership: disciplined mentorship following, empathetic collaboration, and prioritizing service over authority. These principles address critical succession planning failures in indigenous businesses, where 60% collapse within a decade of founders’ exits according to Ghana Enterprise Agency data.

The speech drew direct connections between leadership ethics and national economic ambition. Jonah recalled mining experiences where “lives depended on teamwork,” asserting that “trust, not titles” enables progress. His framework arrives as Ghana seeks private sector-led development, with the World Bank citing governance improvements as vital for attracting investment.

Academic City’s leadership series continues through Q3 2025, focusing on ethical models for Africa’s emerging business landscape.