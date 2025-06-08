Sam Jonah Urges African Graduates to Prioritize Character

Renowned Ghanaian business leader Sir Sam Jonah has called on new graduates to value character above credentials for effective African leadership.

Addressing the Academic City University graduating class on June 7, 2025, Jonah argued the continent’s critical need is principled individuals rather than academic qualifications, social connections, or wealth.

“What does the future need most from our leaders?” Jonah posed to graduates. “Not degrees; you already have those, but without character, they are mere documents from an educational institution.” He extended this critique to conventional success metrics: “Not connections; they help but without character you will corrupt or be corrupted by them. Not money; it is a reward for honest mental and physical investment but without character it will make you selfish, greedy, plunderous and arrogant.”

Jonah framed character as essential currency: “Character is the currency that never loses its value. When you are known for honesty, for fairness, for keeping your word; people will follow you, trust you, and invest in you.” He concluded that Africa’s progress requires “more people with character” rather than those pursuing power, money, or fame.

African development initiatives increasingly emphasize governance and ethical leadership as critical success factors alongside technical expertise.