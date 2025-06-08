Sam Jonah Challenges Ghanaian Youth to Prioritize Purpose in Leadership

Business leader Sir Sam Jonah has urged young Ghanaians to anchor their ambitions in purpose-driven service during an address at Academic City University.

Drawing from his journey from Obuasi mine laborer to AngloGold Ashanti CEO, Jonah emphasized that authentic leadership stems from conviction, not titles.

“It wasn’t glamorous, but I knew I wanted to matter,” he recounted of his early career. “Leadership is a disposition—acting with clarity and service.” Jonah described bearing the weight of representing African capability in European-dominated mining leadership: “I needed to prove Africans could lead any enterprise successfully.”

He credited purpose for guiding his decisions, stating tasks misaligned with his mission were “replaced by constructive endeavours.” Quoting author Suzy Welch’s “area of destiny” concept, he advised students to identify where their gifts, values, and societal needs intersect: “That is your compass. Titles can be taken; purpose is yours alone.”

The former Ashanti Goldfields CEO challenged youth to test their potential through action. “You don’t know your capability until you commit mind, heart, and hands,” he asserted, concluding with a call to “fuel perseverance through purpose” for meaningful impact.

Jonah’s message arrives as Ghana grapples with youth unemployment exceeding 19%. His emphasis on purpose-driven skill development aligns with national education reforms prioritizing technical vocational training. Academic City’s leadership series continues to feature African innovators through 2025.