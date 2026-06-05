Sam George’s Porn ID Plan Faces Pushback in Parliament

A government proposal to make internet users present identification before viewing pornographic websites has run into early opposition in Parliament, days after Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George announced it in Accra.

George told the 4th African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values that the policy, now headed to Cabinet, would require a Ghana Card or driver’s licence before anyone reaches an adult site. He said the measure aims to keep children away from explicit content.

He pointed to the United Kingdom, where users must now prove they are 18 before accessing such sites, and argued that early exposure to pornography harms children’s development, thinking and values.

The idea has already met resistance. Matthew Nyindam, the Kpandai Member of Parliament (MP) and Ranking Member on the Information and Communications Committee, said the proposal would struggle to clear the House and urged the minister to prioritise cheaper data and more affordable calls instead.

“It won’t fly because it doesn’t make sense to anybody at all,” Nyindam said, predicting that even governing side lawmakers would hesitate to back it.

A security consultant has also weighed in, urging that lawmakers rather than the executive shape any online safety rules. George linked the plan to his wider child protection agenda and to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, popularly called the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which he says is meant to protect children. The proposal still needs Cabinet approval before any move to Parliament.