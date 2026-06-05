Sam George Warns of Algorithmic Parenting Threat to Children

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has warned that algorithms controlled abroad are shaping the values of African children without parental consent, and has called for urgent laws to protect families in the digital age.

Speaking at the 4th African Regional Inter-Parliamentary Conference in Accra, George described what he called “algorithmic parenting,” where recommendation systems decide what children watch, learn and engage with online, often clashing with household values. He said the trend amounts to an unprecedented digital assault on the African family.

He said platforms deliver content “that the parents never see, the parents never approve of.” George further claimed that foreign platforms account for nearly 78 percent of what children across the continent consume, arguing this quietly overrides parental guidance and cultural norms.

He positioned Ghana as a leader in responding. George said the country’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy aims to make technology serve local needs rather than copy foreign models, anchored by a national AI compute centre and indigenous language models. He cited plans for a farmer in the Bono Region to speak to an application in their own language and receive answers in the same tongue.

George then urged African lawmakers to take five steps. These include passing a Digital Family Protection Act, creating parliamentary AI oversight committees, ratifying the Malabo Convention on cyber security and data protection, and rejecting agreements he said weaken Africa’s digital independence. He also proposed a unified African Digital Family Protection Declaration, framing the task as a duty owed by legislators to the continent’s children.