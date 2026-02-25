Sam George Warns Banks: Digital Upgrades Mean Nothing Without Public Trust

Ghana’s Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George has told West Africa’s banking and fintech sector that technology investment is wasted without governance, inclusion, and public trust, using the region’s flagship banking summit to sharpen the government’s vision for a sovereignty-driven digital financial system.

Speaking as keynote speaker at the 25th Silver Jubilee Edition of the Connected Banking Summit and Innovation and Excellence Awards, held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, George said the next generation of financial services must be built on structural foundations, not surface-level digitalisation. The summit was organised by the International Centre for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) under the theme “Next-Gen Finance West Africa: Resilient, Scalable and Customer-Centric.”

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to two specific policy instruments as central pillars: the Data Exchange Hub, already under development, and a forthcoming Data Harmonization Bill, which he said will establish clearer accountability rules across the financial ecosystem. Both measures, he noted, are designed to build the institutional confidence needed to attract long-term investment and deepen financial services penetration.

On cybersecurity, George issued a direct warning, telling summit delegates that the threat is no longer a technical inconvenience but a matter of economic security. He called for investment in local technical capacity, clearer cross-border data governance rules, and deeper regional cooperation, stressing that without robust digital defences, financial inclusion gains remain fragile.

He also challenged banks and fintech companies to ensure that innovation reaches Ghana’s most underserved segments. “Technology alone does not guarantee inclusion,” he said, urging institutions to design products and services with small businesses, women, young people, farmers, and the informal economy in mind.

The minister said the administration of President John Dramani Mahama is linking digitalisation explicitly to economic sovereignty and national resilience, with the financial sector positioned as a critical driver of that agenda. He cited strong public digital infrastructure, including secure digital identity systems and interoperable payment platforms, as prerequisites for sustainable private-sector innovation.

Commending ICSA for sustaining the summit across 25 years, George said Ghana remains ready to work with regional and global partners to build a secure, inclusive financial ecosystem for West Africa.