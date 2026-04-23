Sam George Vows Parliament Will Fast-Track Anti-LGBTQI Bill to Mahama

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram and principal sponsor of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, has assured that Parliament will process the legislation “expeditiously” before forwarding it to President John Dramani Mahama for assent.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement convened by Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee on Thursday, Sam George dismissed suggestions that the bill had lost momentum since his appointment as Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation (MCDTI).

“There is no bill before President Mahama today,” the minister said, clarifying that the legislation remains under active parliamentary consideration.

The bill, which was reintroduced in Parliament in February 2026 by ten bipartisan sponsors after lapsing at the end of the previous administration, proposes criminal sanctions on same-sex conduct and related advocacy. The reintroduced version significantly expands criminal sanctions and imposes up to three years in prison for anyone who identifies as LGBT, and also subjects individuals and organisations who advocate for LGBT rights to prosecution.

Sam George acknowledged that religious bodies, including the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) and the Office of the National Chief Imam, had raised concerns over the pace of the process, describing their appeals as valid. He expressed confidence that lawmakers would honour those calls.

“I believe Parliament has a responsibility to grant the Chief Imam his wish and grant the Catholic Bishops their wish,” he stated.

Co-sponsor John Ntim Fordjour has also reaffirmed his commitment to the bill, with Sam George stressing that sponsors remain fully engaged despite their ministerial roles.

The minister further indicated that substantial legislative work on the bill’s clauses has already been completed, with only minimal changes expected. He also expressed confidence that President Mahama would assent to the legislation once passed, though he offered no details of any formal assurances from the presidency.

President Mahama has previously stated that while Ghana’s democratic processes will determine the bill’s outcome, he cannot anticipate Parliament’s final position on the matter.

Human rights organisations have continued to oppose the bill. Ghana is set to host the fourth African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family and Sovereignty in Accra in May 2026, a platform with documented ties to United States-based far-right advocacy groups.