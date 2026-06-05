Sam George Tells Parliament to Transmit Family Values Bill

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has urged Parliament to transmit the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025 to President John Mahama, dismissing the Speaker’s call to reconsider the passed legislation.

George, who co-sponsored the bill, told journalists that Parliament finished its work the moment the House passed the measure, and that its only remaining duty is to forward it to the President. He spoke on the sidelines of the 4th Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values.

He said he studied the Standing Orders after Speaker Alban Bagbin appealed for a fresh look and found no provision for rescinding a passed bill. Parliament becomes functus officio once it completes a bill, he argued, meaning its authority over the matter ends.

“Parliament is a House of rules, not a House of appeals,” he said. He suggested the Presidency could later ask the House to revisit specific clauses if it raises concerns.

Bagbin directed Parliament on Tuesday, June 2 to reconsider the bill after questioning the process that produced its passage on Friday, May 29. The Speaker said he had expected only the consideration stage to begin and wanted wider consultation given the strong public interest the legislation has drawn.

The bill, popularly called the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities, advocacy and promotion. Supporters say it safeguards Ghanaian family values, while critics warn it could infringe constitutional rights. President Mahama has said the legislation must clear legal scrutiny before he decides whether to assent, return it, or consult the Council of State.