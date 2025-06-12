Sam George Sues Commentator Over Lexus Gift Allegations

Ningo-Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George has initiated legal proceedings against political commentator P.K. Sarpong following defamation claims regarding an alleged vehicle gift.

The lawsuit, filed at Accra’s High Court on June 2, 2025, demands Sarpong’s appearance within eight days or risk default judgment.

The dispute originates from Sarpong’s Facebook post accusing the legislator of receiving an “unregistered” Lexus, allegedly violating former President Mahama’s Code of Conduct for public officials.

George maintains the allegations are fabricated, stating, “You cannot fabricate stories without consequences.” Legal observers note the case may establish boundaries for online political discourse in Ghana’s digital age.