Sam George Rejects Resignation Calls Citing Short Tenure

Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digital Technology Sam George has dismissed calls for his resignation, asserting that systemic issues from previous administrations cannot be resolved within his four-month tenure.

Responding to critics via social media, George stated: “8 years of mismanagement and misalignment are not fixed in 4 months.”

The minister highlighted recent policy achievements including a $1 billion government agreement with the United Arab Emirates for the Ghana-UAE Innovation Hub, finalized last week. “I have made commitments on data and I intend to keep them,” George declared, while acknowledging ongoing challenges.

The minister contends his performance demonstrates effective leadership despite inheriting complex institutional issues. Critics have questioned policy implementation speed since George’s February 2024 appointment following the ministerial reshuffle.

Ministerial transitions in Ghana typically involve inherited projects and budgetary constraints from preceding administrations.