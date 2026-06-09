Sam George Hands Laptops to Parliament for Digital Push

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George handed a batch of laptops to Parliament on Monday at his ministry’s conference room in Accra, part of a drive to put more digital tools into public institutions.

Parliamentary officials took delivery of the equipment and said it would go toward day to day legislative work and help offices run more efficiently. The ministry described the handover as one of several steps meant to close the technology gap inside government bodies and widen digital access across the public sector.

George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and a third term legislator, has held the communications portfolio since February 2025 under President John Dramani Mahama. His ministry, renamed to cover digital technology and innovation, has framed much of its work around moving public services online and building out the country’s digital infrastructure.

The donation lands at a moment when the minister’s own relationship with the House has drawn scrutiny. He faced criticism in Parliament over questions filed in November 2025 that he was said to have not attended to, a point raised publicly by other members. The laptop handover, by contrast, casts the ministry as a backer of parliamentary capacity rather than a target of its complaints.

The ministry did not put a figure on the cost of the equipment or say which parliamentary offices would receive the machines.