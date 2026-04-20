Sam George Accused Of Allegedly Detaining Asafoatse Nartey Wayo Akamisah II Over Land

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has been accused of influencing the arrest and continued detention of Asafoatse Nartey Wayo Akamisah II, Head of the Djangmaku Weguam Family of Ningo, over a disputed parcel of land in the Greater Accra Region.

According to sources, the dispute centres on land in Old Ningo, where Asafoatse Nartey Wayo Akamisah II is said to have sold portions to some individuals who later moved to the site to begin development works.

However, the sources claim that another group of persons, believed to be associates of the Minister, also arrived at the site insisting that they had acquired the same land through Mr Samuel George.

The disagreement reportedly led to the arrest of some of the developers by the police.

Upon hearing of the arrests, Asafoatse Nartey Wayo Akamisah II is said to have gone to the Prampram Police Station to defend the affected persons, maintaining that he had a court judgment in his favour regarding ownership of the land.

Sources say that upon his arrival at the station, he was also arrested and detained.

The matter was later taken to court and, after hearing both sides, the court reportedly ordered the release of the detained individuals.

However, sources allege that shortly after their release, the individuals were re-arrested by the police and returned to court on the grounds that there was an “order from above” directing that they be remanded in police custody.

The detained persons are currently being held in police custody and are expected to reappear before court on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

The Asafoatse had earlier accused Mr Samuel George of using armed police officers to intimidate landowners and occupants in the area.

He alleged that the Minister and his associates had been attempting to take over lands belonging to chiefs, families and private individuals in Old Ningo.

According to him, residents had been forced to leave the area out of fear following the alleged actions of armed men said to be acting on behalf of the Minister.

The traditional leader also claimed that the Minister had backdated a site plan and was preparing a new indenture in an attempt to gain access to about 10 acres of land belonging to his family and other persons.

He appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the matter, describing him as a listening leader who could help restore calm in the area.

“We are law-abiding citizens and do not want to take the law into our own hands,” he said.

All efforts to obtain a response from Mr Samuel George were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report. However, this publication remains ready to present his side of the story when it becomes available.