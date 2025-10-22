Saltpond hospital to get sustainable water project

For years, the Saltpond municipal hospital has battled with inconsistent water supply, challenging the delivery of quality healthcare services.

Today, in an effort to improve the situation, the Mfantseman -Saltpond Development Alliance (MSDA), as part of activities the first Saltpond homecoming Festival, has cut sod for a sustainable water project to provide a lasting solution to the hospital’s water challenges.

Speaking at the ceremony, the president of MSDA, Ernest Egyir, said the project initiated and led by the Mfantseman-Saltpond Development Alliance (MSDA), is designed to provide the hospital with a permanent and self-sufficient water supply system.

The project will include the drilling of underground water sources, installation of high-capacity storage tanks, an electrical pumping and boosting system, and a solar-powered generation unit

He noted that the project was not just a water project but an engineering solution that guarantees reliable, clean, and continuous water supply to sustain healthcare delivery.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Mfantseman, Stanley Eric Acquah, commended the Alliance, assuring collaboration between the MSDA and the municipal assembly for development.

The administrator of the hospital, Paul Amponsah Agyakwa, highlighted the plight of the hospital, describing the intervention as timely.