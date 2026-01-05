Salisu Ruled Out of World Cup After ACL Injury

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu faces nine months on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee, effectively ruling him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. AS Monaco confirmed the diagnosis on Monday following medical examinations conducted after Saturday’s 3 to 1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais at Stade Louis II.

The 26-year-old centre back went down clutching his knee at the very end of the Ligue 1 match against Lyon and required immediate medical attention before being substituted. Monaco released a statement declaring that medical examinations revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and pledging full support throughout his recovery. The club added that it would stand behind Salisu all the way, using the rallying cry “Courage Sali, we’re with you.”

The injury compounds a disastrous evening for Monaco on multiple fronts. The loss saw Paulo Fonseca’s side drop further ground in the race for European football qualification. Additionally, the club suffered a succession of injuries to key players during the match. Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky exited early and is expected to miss several weeks with a knee problem, while Christian Mawissa suffered a muscular injury during his return to action.

Salisu’s setback marks the second ACL injury to strike Monaco in consecutive matches, following Japan forward Takumi Minamino’s similar diagnosis in December. The clustering of such serious injuries has raised concerns within the club about training methods and player welfare during an intense period of the season.

The Ghana international had become a mainstay in Monaco’s defense in recent weeks, stepping up impressively in the absence of Mawissa and experienced centre back Eric Dier. His commanding performances brought much needed stability to the defensive unit. Salisu has appeared in 12 matches across all competitions this season, contributing one goal from his defensive position.

The typical recovery timeline for ACL reconstruction surgery ranges from eight to nine months, which would place Salisu’s potential return around September or October 2026. The World Cup kicks off in June, making his participation virtually impossible given the rehabilitation requirements. Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is scheduled to announce Ghana’s final tournament squad on June 1, well before Salisu could realistically return to competitive action.

Salisu joined Monaco three years ago from Southampton, where he had established himself as a reliable Premier League defender. His move to the French principality allowed him to gain Champions League experience and continue developing at the highest levels of European football. The defender has made valuable contributions to Monaco’s campaigns in both domestic and continental competitions since his arrival.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure for Ghana’s national team since making his debut in 2022. He has scored four goals in 22 appearances for the Black Stars, forming a dependable central defensive partnership with Alexander Djiku. Salisu’s defensive solidity combined with his ability to contribute offensively has made him one of Ghana’s most valuable assets at the back.

His most memorable international moment came during Ghana’s famous victory over South Korea at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Salisu scored in that match, showcasing his ability to impact games at both ends of the pitch during crucial tournament fixtures. That performance cemented his reputation as a big game player capable of delivering when stakes are highest.

The injury adds to a growing list of Ghanaian internationals who have suffered ACL tears over the past year. Fatawu Issahaku, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Mumin, and Baba Iddrisu have all been sidelined by similar injuries. The alarming frequency of such serious knee injuries among Ghana’s player pool has raised concerns about the impact on both club and international levels.

Medical experts note that the concentration of ACL injuries among Ghanaian players could reflect several factors, including the intensity of modern football schedules, training load management, and potentially genetic or biomechanical considerations that require further study. The Ghana Football Association has not publicly addressed whether it plans to investigate the pattern or implement preventive measures.

Ghana’s World Cup preparations have already faced challenges as the team seeks to improve on their group stage exit at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The Black Stars finished bottom of their group despite the memorable victory over South Korea, failing to advance from a section that included Portugal and Uruguay. Coach Otto Addo returned to lead the team for the 2026 qualification campaign after his initial stint ended following the Qatar disappointment.

The loss of Salisu represents a significant blow to Addo’s defensive options ahead of the World Cup. The defender’s combination of physical presence, aerial ability, and composure in possession made him a crucial component of Ghana’s tactical setup. Finding adequate replacement options at centre back will become a priority for the technical staff as they finalize tournament preparations.

Potential replacements in the Ghana squad include Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey, who brings Premier League experience and versatility across the defensive line. Other options include Joseph Aidoo of Celta Vigo and Gideon Mensah, though neither possesses Salisu’s specific combination of attributes. The coaching staff may also consider elevating younger prospects from domestic leagues or European lower divisions.

Salisu’s attention now turns to surgery and rehabilitation as he begins the long road back to full fitness. The immediate focus centers on successful surgical reconstruction of the damaged ligament, followed by months of carefully structured physical therapy. Monaco’s medical team will work closely with specialists to ensure optimal recovery protocols throughout the process.

ACL rehabilitation typically progresses through several distinct phases. The initial post operative period focuses on reducing swelling and restoring basic knee mobility. Subsequent phases gradually reintroduce weight bearing activities, strength training, and sport specific movements. The final stages emphasize return to play protocols that test the knee’s readiness for competitive football’s demands.

Monaco has pledged comprehensive support throughout Salisu’s recovery journey, recognizing both his importance to the squad and the psychological challenges associated with lengthy injury layoffs. The club’s statement emphasized that Salisu would receive all necessary resources and assistance as he works toward returning stronger from this frustrating and cruel setback.

For Ghana supporters, the news dampens enthusiasm heading into the World Cup. Salisu had become a fan favorite through his committed performances in the red, yellow, and green shirt. His absence removes a leader from the defensive unit and eliminates one of the team’s most consistent performers over recent international windows.

The defender will watch the World Cup from afar as his teammates compete on football’s biggest stage. His focus must remain on successful rehabilitation rather than dwelling on missing the tournament. If recovery proceeds according to typical timelines, Salisu could return to action for Monaco’s preseason preparations ahead of the 2026 to 2027 campaign, positioning him for the remainder of his club career and future international duty.