Salisu Credits AFCON Failure for Ghana’s World Cup Qualifier Resurgence

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has credited Ghana’s painful failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as the catalyst for the team’s impressive turnaround in their World Cup qualifying campaign, following Wednesday’s commanding 5-0 victory over Central African Republic.

The AS Monaco center back, who scored Ghana’s opening goal in the emphatic win at Stade d’Honneur de Meknès in Morocco, offered candid reflections on how missing the continental tournament for the first time in over two decades forced necessary changes in the team’s approach and mentality. Speaking to 3Sports after the match, Salisu emphasized that the entire squad has learned valuable lessons from that disappointing qualification campaign.

Ghana’s failure to reach the 2025 AFCON shocked the nation and triggered serious introspection within the football community. The Black Stars, who had been fixtures at the tournament since the early 2000s, found themselves watching from home as other African nations competed. That absence stung deeply and created pressure for significant improvements in subsequent competitions.

Salisu praised the team’s second-half performance against Central African Republic, noting a clear tactical shift and improved mentality that distinguished this display from previous efforts. The defender observed that the team showed greater cohesion, better understanding between players, and increased confidence in executing their game plan. These improvements, he suggested, stem directly from lessons absorbed during the AFCON qualification disappointment.

The 25-year-old defender opened the scoring with a well-placed header from a corner kick to break the deadlock against CAR. His goal set the tone for what became a comprehensive demolition, with Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Alexander Djiku adding further strikes. Salisu’s ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch demonstrated the all-around quality that makes him crucial to Ghana’s defensive structure.

Coach Otto Addo has successfully instilled the tactical discipline and mental toughness that eluded Ghana during the AFCON qualifiers. The team now displays the organization and determination required for major tournament qualification. Addo, who previously worked with Borussia Dortmund’s coaching staff, brought fresh perspective and professional methods that have transformed the Black Stars’ approach.

Salisu’s comments reflect a mature understanding that failure can serve as foundation for future success when properly processed. Rather than allowing the AFCON disappointment to become an ongoing burden, the team has channeled that experience into motivation for their World Cup campaign. The defender’s public acknowledgment of those lessons demonstrates leadership and accountability.

The Monaco defender has emerged as one of Ghana’s most reliable performers in defense. His physical presence, reading of the game, and composure under pressure provide stability that allows more attacking players to express themselves. At club level with AS Monaco in Ligue 1, Salisu continues developing his game alongside top-quality teammates in one of Europe’s competitive leagues.

Ghana’s defensive improvement under Addo has been particularly noticeable. The team that struggled to keep clean sheets during the AFCON qualifiers has now tightened considerably at the back. Salisu’s partnership with his defensive colleagues has grown stronger with each match, creating the foundation for attacking players to flourish without excessive defensive worries.

The victory over Central African Republic moved Ghana to the brink of securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. One more positive result in their final qualifier against Comoros on Sunday at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi would seal Ghana’s place at their fifth World Cup tournament.

Salisu’s emphasis on second-half improvement against CAR suggests the coaching staff made effective tactical adjustments during the interval. Whatever instructions Addo delivered in the dressing room clearly resonated with players, who emerged with renewed purpose and sharper execution. This responsiveness to coaching represents another sign of the team’s maturity.

The defender’s willingness to discuss the AFCON failure publicly demonstrates confidence that the team has moved beyond that setback. Rather than treating it as a forbidden topic, Salisu frames it as a learning experience that ultimately strengthened the squad. This healthy perspective prevents the disappointment from becoming psychological baggage that could undermine current efforts.

Ghana’s football supporters have responded enthusiastically to the team’s World Cup qualifying performances. After the frustration of missing AFCON, fans needed reassurance that the Black Stars could compete at the highest level. The comprehensive victory over Central African Republic, combined with players like Salisu articulating lessons learned, has restored confidence in the national team project.

The Monaco star participated in Ghana’s 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, where he started all three group stage matches in central defense. He scored the opening goal in Ghana’s 3-2 victory over South Korea, demonstrating his ability to contribute in crucial moments on football’s biggest stage. That World Cup experience gives him valuable perspective as Ghana pursues another qualification.

Salisu’s development trajectory mirrors Ghana’s broader football story. He progressed through lower-tier English football with Valerenga before earning a move to Southampton in the Premier League, where he established himself as a reliable top-flight defender. His subsequent transfer to AS Monaco represented another step up, placing him in an environment where he faces elite competition weekly.

The defender’s comments about tactical shifts and improved mentality point to concrete changes rather than vague optimism. Specific improvements in areas like positioning, communication, and game management have elevated Ghana’s performances. These aren’t accidental developments but results of focused coaching and players’ commitment to implementing instructions.

Sunday’s match against Comoros will test whether Ghana can maintain the standards displayed against Central African Republic. Salisu and his defensive colleagues must stay concentrated to ensure no complacency creeps in with qualification so close. The defender’s emphasis on lessons learned suggests he understands that past failures and recent successes both require proper perspective.

For Salisu, the journey from AFCON qualification failure to the cusp of World Cup qualification validates the team’s response to adversity. His goal against Central African Republic symbolized how defenders can lead not just through organizing the back line but through crucial contributions in attack. As Ghana prepares for the Comoros clash, Salisu’s reflections remind everyone that sometimes the most valuable lessons come from difficult experiences.