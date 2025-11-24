Sales Professionals Must Drive 24 Hour Economy Agenda

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MGA Consulting Ghana Limited, Michael Abbiw, has called on government to place sales professionals at the centre of Ghana’s proposed 24 hour economy initiative, arguing that no national policy aimed at boosting productivity can succeed without the people responsible for generating revenue.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 National Sales Leaders Conference (NSLC) in Accra, Abbiw stressed that sales professionals are the engines behind the businesses expected to power extended economic activity under the 24 hour model. He warned that Ghana’s ambitions around export expansion, industrial growth, and productivity will remain limited unless deliberate investments are made to strengthen the capacity and professionalism of the country’s sales workforce.

No business can operate beyond daylight if it cannot generate the revenue, market demand, or customer traction required to sustain extended operations, the CEO stated. Factories and infrastructure mean nothing if markets are not activated, he added, emphasizing that sales professionals open markets and drive revenues that fund public services and national development.

Abbiw, who also serves as President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), described salespeople as the commercial backbone of Ghana’s economy. He noted that they are the first to feel market shifts and the first to absorb business pressures in times of expansion or contraction.

Despite their pivotal role, Abbiw said the contribution of sales professionals is often underestimated or not given the recognition they deserve. He pointed out that salespeople consistently serve as the frontline engine navigating market shifts, winning customers, and sustaining businesses across industries from fast-moving consumer goods to real estate.

The 2026 edition of the NSLC is scheduled for June 17 to 18, 2026, under the theme Redefining Sales Excellence for Today’s Dynamic Market. A key highlight of the launch was the announcement of the National Sales Awards, set for June 19, 2026, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. The awards will honor outstanding sales professionals who demonstrate excellence, resilience, and innovation.

Abbiw assured that the awards will maintain the highest standards of integrity, stating that organizers will not be just another award to be given or sold. A multi-industry panel of judges will design rigorous selection criteria to ensure the awards truly reflect excellence. He said the event will bring together Ghana’s leading sales professionals to celebrate individuals and organizations that build strong sales cultures, invest in salespeople, and develop systems that elevate the broader market.

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) threw its support behind the conference, describing NSLC as a vital platform that directly influences business performance and competitiveness. In a statement, the National Treasurer of the chamber, Kabutey Caesar, urged its members, including manufacturers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and exporters, to participate actively.

Caesar noted that strong sales structures are becoming increasingly essential to business survival. He said businesses that survive today’s economic pressures are those that invest in skilled, disciplined, and forward-thinking sales teams. The Chamber sees the NSLC not just as another gathering, but as one of the few national platforms directly strengthening business competitiveness and revenue performance, he added.

The General Manager of CorEvents Solutions, Clarus Kwofie, called on all corporate and government institutions to partner, exhibit, and support the 2026 edition. He noted that the NSLC has evolved into a national platform dedicated to raising the standard of sales leadership across multiple industries.

Kwofie said the conference brings together strategic minds, frontline professionals, and innovators who shape how Ghanaian products and services reach the market, making it a matter of national economic importance. He added that across industries, one thing is clear: businesses that survive today’s economic pressures are those that invest in skilled sales teams.

Organizers expect the 2026 NSLC to host at least 2,000 sales leaders and professionals, making it one of the largest gatherings of sales practitioners in West Africa. The conference will feature 25 sessions, including specialized seminars on sales enablement, sales leadership, negotiation, sector-specific selling, and branding.

In 2024, the NSLC drew more than 2,000 participants from sectors including telecommunications, banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, engineering, manufacturing, technology, consultancy, state-owned enterprises, and oil and gas.

Abbiw disclosed that next year’s event will introduce product launch opportunities for companies seeking visibility before a large audience of sales influencers. This is more than a conference, he said. It is a national call for sales excellence. Every participant will leave better prepared, better connected, and better positioned to drive growth in their organizations.

The CEO revealed that sponsors, including Fidelity Bank, which was initially a silver sponsor, demonstrated confidence in the platform when the 2025 edition was postponed due to national circumstances. The sponsors opted not to withdraw their funds when the event was postponed, instructing organizers to keep the money, restrategize, and come back stronger.

Addressing the postponement of the 2025 edition, Abbiw explained that the decision was strategic and sensitive to national circumstances, including the period of national mourning following a helicopter crash that claimed lives. The vision outgrew the timelines, he said, adding that organizers refused to deliver a conference that was rushed or diluted.

Abbiw argued that Ghana’s improving macroeconomic indicators, including cooling inflation and stronger investor confidence, can only translate into tangible economic gains if businesses successfully expand their customer base and drive revenue. According to him, these responsibilities rest squarely on the sales workforce.

He challenged the notion that Ghana’s major economic aspirations, such as the proposed 24 hour economy, industrial expansion, manufacturing growth, SME competitiveness, expanded exports, and improved revenue mobilization, can be achieved without a highly skilled and disciplined salesforce.

With 2,000 sales leaders in one space, brands can promote their solutions, launch new products, and engage decision makers, Abbiw said in a separate interview. No matter how good your product is, without capable salespeople who understand the environment, you simply won’t thrive.

The National Sales Leaders Conference is Ghana’s premier gathering for sales and marketing professionals. It is organized by CorEvents Solutions Ltd in partnership with MGA Consulting Ghana and supported by CIMG. The conference continues to shape the future of sales and marketing in the country, positioning sales professionals as strategic contributors to national development.