Salah Seals Egypt Victory in Extra Time Thriller

Mohamed Salah struck deep into extra time to cap a dramatic night for Egypt, as the Pharaohs overcame a stubborn Benin side 3 to 1 to secure a place in the quarter finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday. The Liverpool star’s exquisite strike in the 124th minute at Stade d’Agadir settled a fiercely contested round of 16 encounter that required an additional 30 minutes to determine a winner.

Egypt dominated possession from the opening whistle but found Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou in inspired form throughout the evening. The 27-year-old shot stopper made a string of crucial saves to keep his side in the contest, denying Omar Marmoush early after the Manchester City attacker broke through one on one. Dandjinou emerged quickly to collect the ball before Marmoush could get any further, setting the tone for what proved a busy evening for the Benin keeper.

The Pharaohs created numerous opportunities in the first half but lacked the final touch to convert their dominance into goals. Marmoush and Salah both had efforts blocked as Benin’s defensive organization frustrated the North African giants. Yohan Roche cleared off the line as Egypt kept pushing forward, yet Benin settled into the match and prevented any clear cut chances from materializing before the interval.

Egypt suffered a significant blow just before halftime when left back Mohamed Hamdy sustained what appeared to be a serious left knee injury. The defender was carried off on a stretcher after his foot connected with Dokou Dodo’s head in an accidental collision. Hamdy covered his eyes as he departed the field while receiving well wishes from teammates, and the injury cast a shadow over Egypt’s otherwise positive first half performance.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 69th minute when Marwan Attia produced a moment of individual brilliance. The midfielder collected the ball at the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a splendid strike that found the top corner, sending Egyptian fans and players into raptures. Mohamed Hany had crossed into the box, but Attia’s shot beat Dandjinou to give the Pharaohs what appeared to be a decisive advantage.

Benin had struggled to create meaningful attacking opportunities throughout normal time, with their best chance coming when Jodel Dossou got on the end of a great pass but saw his shot saved by Mohamed El Shenawy. The Egyptian goalkeeper was hurt in the process of making the stop, though he continued after receiving treatment. With Benin unable to threaten consistently, Egypt seemed destined to close out a relatively comfortable victory.

The match turned dramatically in the 83rd minute when Junior Olaitan delivered a cross that took a significant deflection. El Shenawy could only claw the ball off his line, and Dossou pounced on the loose ball to equalize with just seven minutes remaining in regulation. The goal stunned the Egyptian supporters and players, who had been anticipating advancing to the quarter finals without requiring extra time.

The additional period saw Egypt reassert control over proceedings. Attia remained influential in the Egyptian attack, providing the cross that led to the second goal in the seventh minute of extra time. Yasser Ibrahim met Attia’s delivery with a looping header that sailed inside the top left corner, restoring Egypt’s advantage when it mattered most. The defender’s effort gave the Pharaohs breathing room as legs tired on both sides.

Salah had been a peripheral figure for much of the contest, with Benin’s defensive shape limiting the space available for the Liverpool forward to operate. However, the 33-year-old produced a moment of magic to seal the victory in the final minute of extra time. Racing clear of the Benin defense, Salah used the outside of his left boot to curl an exquisite shot past Dandjinou from well outside the box. The magnificent finish represented Salah’s 10th goal at AFCON finals and put the result beyond doubt.

The victory extends Egypt’s unbeaten run at this year’s tournament to four matches. The Pharaohs cruised into the round of 16 after finishing top of Group B, collecting seven points from wins over Zimbabwe and South Africa before settling for a goalless draw against Angola. Head coach Hossam Hassan rotated his lineup once qualification was secured, demonstrating the squad depth available to the seven time continental champions.

Benin’s tournament ends after a creditable campaign that saw them reach the knockout stages. The Mambas collected three points in Group D, with a solitary 1 to 0 victory over Botswana sufficient to reach the round of 16. The defeat means Benin will not replicate their run to the quarter finals at the 2019 edition hosted by Egypt, where they fell to Senegal after eliminating Morocco in the previous round.

Egypt’s reward for Monday’s victory is a quarter final tie against either Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso, who meet on Tuesday at Stade Adrar in Agadir. The match is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, with the Pharaohs returning to the same venue where they defeated Benin. The winner will advance to the semi finals with hopes of reaching the tournament’s final at the Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca.

Salah continues his pursuit of a first AFCON title with Egypt, having previously reached the final in 2017 and 2021 without lifting the trophy. The forward missed the 2022 final through injury after Egypt lost on penalties to Senegal in the championship match held in Cameroon. At 33 years old, this tournament may represent one of Salah’s final opportunities to complete his international trophy collection with the Pharaohs.

The victory demonstrated Egypt’s resilience and quality despite not producing their most fluid performance. The Pharaohs managed just 53 percent possession against a Benin side content to defend deep and look for counter attacking opportunities. Egypt registered 18 shots compared to Benin’s eight, though only six found the target before extra time forced both teams to dig deeper.

Dandjinou’s performance enhanced his reputation despite the defeat, with the Benin goalkeeper making several world class saves to keep his team competitive. The shot stopper denied Salah with a brilliant reflex save when the Liverpool forward attempted a dink over the advancing keeper. Dandjinou also stopped efforts from Hamdy and repeatedly came off his line to claim dangerous crosses before Egypt’s attackers could capitalize.

Egypt’s defensive solidity proved crucial to their advancement, with the backline limiting Benin to minimal clear opportunities throughout 120 minutes. The Pharaohs’ ability to weather Benin’s late equalizer and respond in extra time showcased the mental strength that will prove essential as the tournament reaches its decisive stages. Seven time champions Egypt remain among the favorites to lift the trophy come February.

The North Africans will benefit from additional rest before Saturday’s quarter final, while their potential opponents face a quick turnaround after Tuesday’s match. Hassan can use the intervening days to assess Hamdy’s injury situation and ensure his squad remains fresh for the knockout rounds. The coach will also review tactical adjustments needed to break down teams that employ deep defensive blocks, as Benin demonstrated such approaches can frustrate even the tournament favorites.

Salah’s late heroics salvaged what had threatened to become an uncomfortable evening for Egypt. The forward’s ability to produce match winning moments when his team needs them most has defined his career, and Monday’s strike continued that tradition on African football’s biggest stage. With the quarter finals approaching, Egypt will look to Salah and their experienced core to guide them toward an eighth continental crown.