Salah Admits Relationship With Slot Has Broken Down Completely

Mohamed Salah has publicly declared his relationship with Liverpool manager Arne Slot has completely broken down, suggesting next Saturday’s match against Brighton could serve as his Anfield farewell before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian forward delivered explosive comments in a seven minute mixed zone interview following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday evening. Salah was an unused substitute for the third consecutive match, having started 53 successive Premier League games before last weekend’s fixture at West Ham.

The 33 year old accused Liverpool of throwing him under the bus and claimed someone at the club does not want him there anymore. He expressed deep disappointment at his treatment after contributing so much to the club, particularly during last season when he won multiple individual awards including the Premier League Golden Boot.

Salah stated that he previously had a very good relationship with Slot, but now there is no relationship between them at all. He emphasized that the situation is not acceptable to him, adding that he does not understand why this is happening. The forward suggested that if this situation occurred at any other club, the team would protect its player rather than scapegoat him.

The Liverpool legend revealed he told his mother to attend next Saturday’s home match against Brighton, regardless of whether he plays or not. He indicated this could be his goodbye to the Anfield fans before joining Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, admitting he does not know what will happen while he is there.

Salah signed a new two year contract extension with Liverpool in April 2025 after a stunning individual campaign that helped power the Reds to the Premier League title. He has scored 250 goals in 420 appearances for the club since joining from Roma in 2017, establishing himself as one of their greatest ever players with two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy among numerous honours.

However, the forward has managed just five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions this season as Liverpool has endured a dismal run of form. The defending champions have won only four of their last 14 matches, slipping to ninth place in the Premier League table.

Slot opted to leave Salah out of the starting lineup against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds, marking the first time in his Liverpool career that he has failed to start three consecutive Premier League matches. The Dutch manager explained after Saturday’s draw that he did not bring Salah on because Liverpool was ahead and needed to control the game rather than chase a goal.

Before the Leeds match, Slot had praised Salah for his professionalism and attitude in the dressing room despite being dropped. The manager acknowledged the Egyptian’s frustration was completely normal given his immense contributions to the club, stating that Salah is always in his mind to either start or come off the bench.

Salah emphasized that he does not feel let down by his teammates, expressing love and respect for them while making clear they are not connected to his current situation. He stated that the players support him tremendously and he always provides them with experience and encouragement both before and after matches.

The forward will depart Liverpool’s squad on December 15 to join Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations preparations, with the tournament beginning December 21 in Morocco and concluding January 18, 2026. He could potentially miss up to eight matches, including away trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Speculation about Salah’s future has intensified with reports suggesting Saudi Pro League clubs remain interested in signing him. Al Hilal previously made substantial offers for the Egyptian international, which he rejected to remain at Liverpool. The forward has now hinted that a January exit could be possible if the current situation continues.

Liverpool’s struggles this season represent a dramatic downturn from last campaign, when they won the Premier League after losing only four games throughout the entire season. They have already suffered six defeats in 13 league matches this term under Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Jamie Redknapp stated on Sky Sports that something has to give between Salah and Slot, suggesting that if the forward finds the right clubs in January or summer, he deserves the right to move on if things are not going his way. The pundit believes the trust between player and manager has been broken.