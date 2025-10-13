Salaga South MP Praises Hung Parliament Experience

Honourable Zuwera Ibrahimah, Member of Parliament for Salaga South, has described the 8th Parliament as one of the best in Ghana’s parliamentary democracy, crediting the hung parliament experience with sharpening legislators’ skills and reshaping the institution.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Woezor Television, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker offered a surprisingly positive assessment of what many considered a chaotic and contentious parliamentary term marked by physical confrontations, legal battles, and institutional friction.

“I wouldn’t say it was an entirely bad experience. I will say it helped shape who we’ve become today, and it helped shape our parliament,” she said, adding that the unique circumstances forced legislators to learn and adapt at an accelerated pace. She expressed doubt that Ghana would see another hung parliament but believes the 8th Parliament will be remembered as exceptional in the country’s democratic history.

The hung parliament resulted from the 2020 general elections when both the NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured exactly 137 seats each out of 275 parliamentary seats. The balance of power rested with independent MP Andrew Asiamah Amoako of the Fomena Constituency, who aligned with the NPP to give them a slim working majority.

Honourable Ibrahimah, who made history as the first woman from the Salaga area elected to parliament in the Fourth Republic, argued that the experience enhanced legislators’ advocacy skills. “We learned, and we applied ourselves. It helped sharpen our advocacy skills,” she noted, suggesting that the competitive environment forced MPs to be more strategic and deliberate in their legislative work.

However, the 8th Parliament’s tenure was anything but smooth. The election of Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, a veteran NDC politician, witnessed dramatic scenes including MPs physically clashing, ballot box snatching, and military intervention in the Chamber. These unprecedented events shocked many Ghanaians and raised questions about parliamentary decorum and institutional stability.

Speaker Bagbin’s assertive style became a defining feature of the parliament, with his frequent challenges to Executive authority creating tensions between the legislative and executive branches of government. His rulings on various matters, including the declaration of vacant seats, sparked constitutional debates and Supreme Court interventions.

The lawmaker’s positive assessment contrasts sharply with critics who viewed the hung parliament as a period of legislative gridlock and institutional dysfunction. Throughout the term, the narrow margin made passing legislation challenging, with both sides engaging in intense negotiations and occasional brinkmanship.

Honourable Ibrahimah represents the Salaga South Constituency in the Savannah Region and has been vocal on issues affecting her constituents, including social inclusion and development. Her reflections on the 8th Parliament come as Ghana transitions to the 9th Parliament following the December 2024 general elections, which saw the NDC secure a commanding majority.

Whether her assessment will be shared by historians and political analysts remains to be seen. The 8th Parliament certainly made history for its unique composition and dramatic moments, but whether those qualities translate into greatness is a matter of ongoing debate.

Some observers credit the hung parliament with forcing greater transparency and accountability, as neither side could unilaterally push through legislation without negotiation. Others argue that the constant confrontation and legal battles paralyzed important legislative work and created unnecessary uncertainty.

For Honourable Ibrahimah and perhaps other legislators who navigated the challenging terrain, the experience clearly offered valuable lessons in political negotiation, coalition building, and legislative strategy. Whether those lessons will inform better governance in subsequent parliaments is something Ghanaians will watch closely.