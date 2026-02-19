Saka Pledges Arsenal Prime Years in Club-Record £300k Deal

Bukayo Saka signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal on Wednesday, 18 February, committing his prime years to his boyhood club until 2031 and becoming the highest-paid player in the north London club’s history, ending months of speculation that had been monitored keenly by several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Negotiations had been underway for nearly a year, with Saka understood to have given his verbal commitment to staying in January before all formal steps were completed this week. His previous contract, signed in 2023, had been due to expire in June 2027. The new deal is worth in excess of £300,000 per week according to BBC Sport, representing a significant increase on his previous terms and reflecting both his importance to Mikel Arteta’s system and his standing among the Premier League’s elite wide players.

Premier League and European clubs had monitored Saka’s contractual situation, but his preference had always been to remain at the Emirates Stadium, where he joined the academy at the age of seven and made his senior debut in 2018. That loyalty is now locked in contractually through his 29th year, covering what most performance analysts would regard as the most productive period of any footballer’s career.

The 24-year-old has made 239 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 78 goals in total. This season he has contributed seven goals and six assists from 34 appearances across all competitions, with Arsenal in position to challenge for an unprecedented quadruple. The Gunners lead the Premier League, have reached the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, the fifth round of the Football Association (FA) Cup, and are preparing for the EFL Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta considers Saka irreplaceable, with internal data showing the winger leads the squad for goals, assists, and chances created since establishing himself as a first-team regular. He captains the side in the absence of Martin Odegaard and is capable of playing across the front three as well as in a number-10 role when Arteta requires tactical flexibility.

Saka said in a statement released by the club that committing his future to Arsenal was an easy decision and described his belief that the next few years would be the years in which the club wins trophies and makes history. He joins William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as the latest senior Arsenal player to sign a long-term contract as part of a deliberate strategy to lock in the club’s core before European interest can reach a critical level.

Beyond club football, Saka has scored 14 goals in 48 appearances for England and is expected to feature centrally in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins in June across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.