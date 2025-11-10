SAIPEC Announces Programme for Landmark Tenth Anniversary Conference

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has released the official programme for the tenth edition of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC), scheduled for February 10 to 12, 2026 at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos.

The anniversary edition marks a decade since the event’s inception in 2017 as the West Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC), which began with just 148 delegates and participation from two National Oil Companies (NOCs). The conference has since evolved into a pan-African platform, engaging over 1,400 delegates and 23 NOCs in 2025, with organizers expecting greater participation in 2026.

SAIPEC 2026 will be hosted in strategic partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), NNPC Ltd, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and AOS Orwell, alongside over 30 national oil companies, regulators, and government agencies from across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Exhibition participation has expanded significantly from 35 companies in the inaugural year to more than 150 expected this February, spanning exploration, drilling, engineering, digitalization, and energy transition technologies. Ibe Chubby Ibe, PETAN and SAIPEC Conference Chairman, described the evolution from a regional platform to a continental force as Africa’s leading meeting place for oil, gas, and energy dialogue.

The opening day will feature welcome addresses from senior government and industry leaders, followed by keynotes reflecting on SAIPEC’s decade-long impact. A regulatory panel will assess how reforms and investment frameworks can unlock exploration and production growth across the continent, while country spotlight sessions will present upstream, midstream, and refining projects from key markets including Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, Namibia, Senegal, and Mozambique.

The second day will explore Africa’s gas opportunity as a pillar for industrialization and export, with sessions evaluating the continent’s LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) outlook, domestic gas infrastructure, and regional collaboration. Panels on local content and indigenous capacity building will highlight policy frameworks, project implementation, and supplier development strategies, culminating in the tenth Anniversary Gala Dinner and SAIPEC Awards honoring industry leaders and long-term partners.

The final day will focus on the workforce of the future, opening with a keynote on diversity and leadership transformation. The DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Leadership Panel will spotlight women and youth advancing in technical and leadership roles, followed by the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Futures Forum connecting young engineers, academics, and entrepreneurs.

New features for this edition include in-country roundtables, a Local Content Pitching Session, and an expanded technical conference offering deeper insights into engineering, project execution, and technology trends. Networking opportunities will include exclusive receptions, business lunches, and a golf day designed to foster partnerships and investment discussions.

As part of the extended tenth Anniversary Celebratory Week, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board will host the Local Content and African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Energy Summit on February 9, 2026, serving as a prelude to SAIPEC 2026. The summit will explore opportunities AfCFTA presents for strengthening intra-African energy trade and advancing local content participation across the continent.

Over the past decade, SAIPEC has facilitated millions of dollars in contracts and partnerships, driving projects and investments across Africa’s energy value chain. The conference has established itself as a critical platform for collaboration, investment, and knowledge exchange across the continent’s energy markets.

Sub-Saharan Africa, with its vast hydrocarbon reserves, expanding gas potential, and growing drive toward renewable integration, remains central to global energy diversification. The 2026 conference aims to unite policymakers, operators, investors, and innovators to define Africa’s energy future while ensuring growth benefits the continent’s people and economies.

The complete SAIPEC 2026 programme is available for download at www.saipec-event.com, with registration details accessible through the official event website.