Sahene keeps his record spotless with new single ‘Alright’

Sahene continues to crush it in the game. The rapper extends his hit streak with another Hip-Hop stunner titled ‘Alright.’ The vibrant track is available to stream and download in music stores worldwide. Listen to ‘Alright’ here: https://unitedmasters.com/m/alright-150

One-hit wonder? Sahene proves he’s anything but that. The rising star of ‘Gears’ fame is proving he’s got mileage, and ‘Alright’ is the perfect track to cement that fact. Produced by Fiss Bass, this upbeat offering is packed with catchy rhymes and silky flows that put the young emcee on the map. And we’re all for it.

“It’s all life, and I won’t deep it / I say I’m alright, but I don’t mean it,” are some of the lines listeners are greeted with. ‘Alright’ serves as another relatable entry–an expression of Sahene’s perseverance through thick and thin. “I thank God that I’m still living,” he sighs. All this is beautifully brought together with his magnetic personality and flair, ensuring his latest is another surefire jam.

Sahene is slowly creeping into the ears of mainstream fans, and ‘Alright’ is another reason to jump on the hype train. With fresh rhymes, flows, and a swagger akin to US and UK contemporaries, we hope the rapper keeps the hits coming.