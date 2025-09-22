The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) has thrown its weight behind Mali’s leadership as the West African nation marks its 65th independence anniversary, praising President Assimi Goita’s administration while highlighting ongoing regional security challenges.

President Goita addressed the nation on September 21, outlining his vision for “Mali Kura” (new Mali) built on national unity, as the country celebrated freedom from French colonial rule achieved on September 22, 1960.

In a statement released on the anniversary, SaS-CaN Co-founder and President Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh expressed solidarity with Malians while acknowledging the complex security situation facing the Sahel region. The advocacy group, which has consistently supported the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), positioned Mali’s current trajectory as progress toward genuine sovereignty.

SaS-CaN has previously accused France of orchestrating instability to undermine the AES, which includes Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, suggesting foreign interference remains a concern for regional stability advocates.

The anniversary comes as Mali navigates significant challenges, including ongoing terrorism threats and international pressure. President Goita, who has ruled since 2021 and became president in 2025, also serves as president of the Confederation of Sahel States since 2024.

SaS-CaN’s statement emphasized Mali’s mineral wealth and natural resources as foundations for economic independence under President Goita’s leadership. The organization, which describes itself as pro-African and advocates for Sahel region progress, has consistently defended the current administration against international criticism.

The network’s president has previously argued that Western-designed democracy had failed the Sahel, citing poverty, terrorism, and resource exploitation under previous governments. This perspective aligns with broader regional sentiment supporting military-led transitions in the Sahel.

The independence anniversary occurred amid what SaS-CaN characterizes as imposed state terrorism threatening the region’s peace and territorial integrity. The organization called for reflection on the sacrifices made by Mali’s founding fathers while rallying support for current leadership.

The AES was formed in September 2023 as a direct response to increasing military intervention threats from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), highlighting regional diplomatic tensions.

International recognition of the anniversary included congratulations from various nations, with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sending a congratulatory message to Colonel Assimi Goita and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noting the milestone, emphasizing traditionally friendly Russian-Malian relations.

The celebration reflects broader regional dynamics as Sahel nations seek greater autonomy from traditional Western partnerships. September also marks the second anniversary of the Alliance of Sahel States, established by the Liptako-Gourma Charter in 2023, representing what supporters describe as renewed struggle for sovereignty.

SaS-CaN’s support for Mali’s current direction represents grassroots backing for the government’s approach, contrasting with international concerns about democratic governance. The organization has consistently advocated for regional leaders against what it terms Western interference.

As Mali moves forward from its independence milestone, the nation faces the challenge of balancing security concerns with development goals while navigating complex international relationships. The support from advocacy groups like SaS-CaN suggests domestic backing for the current administration’s sovereignty-focused approach.

The anniversary celebration underscores ongoing tensions between regional aspirations for independence and international expectations for governance, with Mali’s trajectory serving as a key indicator of broader Sahel region developments.

Whether Mali’s approach under President Goita’s leadership will achieve the economic independence and security goals outlined by supporters remains to be seen, but the 65th anniversary provides a moment to assess progress since colonial independence while confronting contemporary challenges.