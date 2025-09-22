Three West African military governments have formally petitioned the United Nations (UN) Security Council to condemn Ukraine over allegations of supporting rebel groups in the Sahel region.

The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger reached out to the UN Security Council, urging it to condemn Ukraine for allegedly supporting rebel groups in the Sahel region, according to a letter obtained by Reuters. The petition, dated August 19, 2024, represents the most significant diplomatic escalation between the Sahel states and Ukraine since tensions emerged earlier this year.

Mali and Niger accused Ukraine of supporting “international terrorism.” The allegations center on claims that Ukrainian intelligence services provided support to Tuareg separatist groups operating in northern Mali, an assertion that has strained diplomatic relations across the region.

Mali severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine following the controversy, while the other Alliance of Sahel States (AES) members have maintained unified opposition to what they characterize as Ukrainian interference in regional affairs.

Ukraine has repeatedly called the allegations groundless and untrue. A Tuareg rebel alliance has also said it did not receive any Ukrainian support. Ukrainian officials emphasized their adherence to international law norms, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.

The dispute emerged after reports suggested Ukrainian military intelligence may have provided equipment and training to separatist groups fighting against government forces in Mali. Ukraine is alleged to be providing military equipment and training to the Tuareg separatist coalition CSP-DPA in its armed struggle against Russian-backed Malian government forces.

The allegations occur against a backdrop of significant security challenges across the Sahel. According to the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, the Sahel accounted for 19 percent of all terrorist attacks worldwide and 51 percent of global terrorism-related deaths in 2024, up from 48 percent in 2023.

The three countries form the core of the AES, established in September 2023 as a mutual defense pact following military coups that brought current leadership to power. Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger’s decision to pull out of the Economic Community of West African States even as terrorism and transnational organized crime remain a pervasive threat, will be damaging to regional relations all round, said the UN’s top official in the region.

Geopolitical tensions have intensified across the region as competing international influences vie for strategic positioning. Russian Wagner Group mercenaries maintain significant presence in Mali, while French military forces have withdrawn from the region following deteriorating relationships with military governments.

Members of the Transitional Parliament of Mali supported Russia’s statement in the UN Security Council on Ukraine’s involvement in subversive activities and terrorism on the African continent. The support reflects broader alignment between Sahel military governments and Russian positions on international affairs.

The UN Security Council has not yet formally responded to the petition from the three Sahel nations. In August, the Security Council held a briefing, followed by closed consultations, on West Africa and the Sahel. However, the Ukrainian allegations were not specifically addressed during those proceedings.

The dispute highlights broader challenges facing international diplomatic relations as regional conflicts intersect with global geopolitical tensions. The Sahel region continues experiencing some of the world’s highest levels of terrorist activity, with multiple armed groups exploiting weak governance and intercommunal tensions.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry officials have consistently denied providing support to any armed groups in Africa while maintaining their commitment to international law. The ministry characterized the allegations as attempts to deflect attention from legitimate governance and security challenges facing the region.

The three Sahel governments argue that external interference undermines regional stability and complicates efforts to address terrorism and organized crime. They have called for international community action to prevent what they describe as destabilizing foreign interventions.

Regional observers note that the allegations reflect broader competition between international actors seeking influence in the resource-rich Sahel region. The dispute adds another layer of complexity to ongoing security challenges that have displaced millions of civilians and disrupted economic development across West Africa.

The petition to the UN Security Council represents the most formal diplomatic action taken by the Sahel states regarding their allegations against Ukraine, elevating the dispute to international attention.