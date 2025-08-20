A regional advocacy network has sharply criticized the United Nations over a report concerning children in Burkina Faso’s conflict zones.

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network issued a statement rejecting the UN’s findings, calling them unsubstantiated and politically motivated. This response comes after Burkina Faso’s government declared the UN’s top official in the country persona non grata, citing bias in the report.

The group accused UN officials of advancing a destructive agenda against the Alliance of Sahel States, which includes Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. They claim the report deliberately ignored the progress made by Burkinabe forces in combating terrorism and protecting human rights. Instead, they argue, it echoed misinformation from those seeking to destabilize the region.

This incident highlights growing tensions between Sahel nations and international bodies. The advocacy network pointed to what they see as a pattern of the UN overlooking human rights violations in other regions while focusing negatively on Africa. They specifically mentioned conflicts in Palestine and Libya as receiving different treatment.

The statement also connected current Sahel conflicts to historical events, noting that terrorist groups emerged after NATO’s intervention in Libya in 2011. They called for an end to what they describe as outside meddling in African affairs and demanded that the UN establish more credible and unbiased methods for evaluating human rights situations.

Despite the confrontation, the group reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability in the region. They urged other African nations to follow the Sahel states’ governance model and called on the global community to reject the UN report. The network vowed to continue working toward democratic governance and human rights protection in the Sahel.