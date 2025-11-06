Safaricom Reports Strong H1 Growth as Ethiopia Losses Narrow

Safaricom, Kenya’s largest telecommunications company, posted group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 65.2 billion Kenyan shillings in the first half of its 2025 financial year, representing a 54.5% increase from the same period last year.

The company reported profit after tax climbing 52.1% to 42.8 billion shillings for the six months ending September 30, 2025, helped by growth in its M-PESA business and a reduction in losses from its Ethiopian unit. This marks the highest year on year jump in net profit in 18 years for Safaricom since its Initial Public Offer.

Safaricom posted higher group service revenue of 199.9 billion shillings in the six months to the end of September 2025, from 179.9 billion shillings in the six months to the end of September 2024. Total revenue rose 8.1% to 204.7 billion shillings, with M-PESA remaining the biggest driver, growing 14.1% to 88.1 billion shillings as usage continued to deepen across Kenya.

The company’s Kenya business continued to be the main profit driver, while losses in key expansion market Ethiopia fell. Losses from its Ethiopian subsidiary fell to 13.3 billion shillings from 28.2 billion shillings a year earlier, as the operation nearly doubled its subscriber base to 11.1 million.

Safaricom entered Ethiopia in 2022 following the government’s decision to liberalize the previously closed telecommunications sector and allow foreign competition. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa said Ethiopia is full of promise, and the company is committed to the long term.

Safaricom is partly owned by South Africa’s Vodacom Group and Britain’s Vodafone Group. The platform now generates more than 40% of service revenue and has become integral to Kenya’s financial system, underpinning daily payments, savings and credit for millions of users.

Meanwhile, Vodacom, which holds a significant stake in Safaricom, released an updated trading statement indicating earnings per share (EPS) for the period are expected to increase 30% to 40% to a range of 460 cents to 496 cents. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise by a similar percentage range.

The revision came after Vodacom’s out of court settlement with Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate reduced the group’s interim earnings. Vodacom is scheduled to publish its interim results on November 10, 2025.