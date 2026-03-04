Sacked GCTU Vice-Chancellor Takes Removal Fight to Accra High Court

Ousted Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa filed a writ at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 4, seeking a court order to halt what he describes as an unlawful termination of his employment, one day after the university’s Governing Council confirmed his removal and installed a replacement.

The writ, assigned Suit No. GT/0487/2026, names four defendants: GCTU itself, Council Chairman Ing. Divine Kpetigo, Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ebenezer Malcalm, and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). At the centre of Prof. Afoakwa’s claim is the argument that his contract does not expire until February 28, 2029, and that the university had no lawful basis to remove him without due process.

Prof. Afoakwa contends that a letter dated February 3, 2026, informing him his secondment would end on February 28, and a subsequent February 26 directive barring him from acting as Vice-Chancellor, were issued without adherence to the fair hearing requirements set out in Section 9(24) of the Ghana Communication Technology University Act, 2020 (Act 1022) and Article 19(13) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. He further argues that GTEC’s public affirmation of the Council’s actions amounts to a violation of his fundamental rights to fair hearing and employment protection.

Among the reliefs being sought, Prof. Afoakwa is asking the court to restrain the defendants from interfering with his employment pending the final determination of the case, and to declare that Prof. Malcalm’s appointment as acting Vice-Chancellor is invalid on the basis that his own tenure was never lawfully terminated. The defendants have eight days from service of the writ to enter an appearance, failing which judgment could be entered against them in their absence.

The legal action follows a tense sequence of events that unfolded on the Tesano campus on Tuesday. Prof. Afoakwa defied an order barring him from the emergency council meeting, entered the council chamber, and was forcibly removed by armed police personnel deployed at the instance of the Council Chairman. The meeting proceeded and ratified his dismissal and Prof. Malcalm’s appointment, decisions subsequently affirmed by GTEC.

The situation escalated further that evening when Prof. Afoakwa’s official vehicle was blocked at the campus main entrance, preventing him from leaving. National Intelligence Bureau operatives intervened to restore calm and ensure he could return home safely.

The dispute has drawn in four staff unions — the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-GCTU), the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA-GCTU), the Senior Staff Association (SSA-UoG-GCTU), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU-GH-GCTU) — all of which have petitioned the Minister for Education to dissolve and reconstitute the Governing Council, describing the Council Chairman’s actions as a unilateral breach of the GCTU Act taken without a properly convened council meeting.

The Governing Council, for its part, maintains that Prof. Afoakwa’s secondment expired on February 28, 2026, and that his removal was procedurally sound and fully backed by GTEC. The Education Ministry has not issued a public statement on the matter.