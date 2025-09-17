Saatchi Yates Transforms Abramović Videos Into 1,200 Collectible Stills

Saatchi Yates gallery in St. James has unveiled an ambitious exhibition reimagining Marina Abramović’s celebrated video works through an unprecedented transformation into static imagery. The landmark show converts two iconic performance videos from the renowned artist’s “Video Portrait Gallery” series into a comprehensive collection of 1,200 individual photographic stills, each available for individual acquisition.

The exhibition centers on Abramović’s “Blue Period” and “Red Period” works, performance videos that explore the extremes of human emotion and physical endurance through the symbolic power of color. Originally conceived as part of her seminal 16-channel installation “Video Portrait Gallery,” these works span from 1975 to 2002 and have previously been exhibited at major institutions including the Kunstmuseum Bern and most recently at the Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania in 2015.

The transformation from moving image to still photography represents a radical departure from traditional exhibition formats, offering collectors and viewers an entirely new method of engaging with Abramović’s intimate performance work. By deconstructing the temporal flow of video into frozen moments, the exhibition creates what gallery organizers describe as an “archive of stillness and intensity.”

“Red Period” presents Abramović in monochrome red close-up, her expressions shifting from seductive invitation to confrontational warning. The work explores themes of femininity, seduction, and the complex symbolism of red within contemporary culture. Her gestures morph throughout the piece, from beckoning finger movements to more visceral actions including hair-pulling and nail-biting, creating a visceral choreography that the still format now allows viewers to examine frame by frame.

The companion piece “Blue Period” showcases the artist under monochrome blue filtering, accompanied by looping pop music as she performs the seemingly simple yet psychologically complex act of nail-biting. The blue coloration evokes emotional coldness and vulnerability while her expressions fluctuate between apathetic detachment and raw psychological suffering. This work continues Abramović’s longstanding exploration of physical boundaries in pursuit of transcendence.

The gallery’s decision to present these works as individual stills rather than continuous video loops fundamentally alters the viewing experience. Where the original video works demanded sustained attention over time, the photographic format allows for intensive study of specific moments, transforming performance art into collectible objects while potentially raising questions about the commodification of ephemeral art forms.

Saatchi Yates has covered the gallery walls with these extracted images, creating an immersive environment that fragments the original temporal experience into spatial exploration. The presentation method invites viewers to construct their own narrative pathways through the artist’s emotional and physical journey, rather than following the predetermined sequence of video playback.

The exhibition arrives amid renewed international attention for Abramović’s work, with major retrospectives recently concluded at institutions including the Royal Academy of Arts in London and ongoing shows at venues such as the Kunsthaus Zürich. The artist’s influence on contemporary performance art remains undiminished, with her pioneering work continuing to inspire new generations of practitioners and collectors.

The availability of individual stills for acquisition represents an unusual opportunity within the contemporary art market, where Abramović’s performance works typically exist as video installations or photographic documentation rather than discrete collectible objects. This approach potentially democratizes access to her work while creating new questions about the relationship between performance, documentation, and ownership.

The Saatchi Yates presentation demonstrates the gallery’s commitment to innovative exhibition formats that challenge traditional boundaries between performance, video, and photographic art. The transformation of temporal media into spatial installation reflects broader trends in contemporary gallery practice toward hybrid presentation methods.

For those familiar with Abramović’s extensive body of performance work, the exhibition offers fresh perspectives on familiar pieces through the lens of photographic stillness. The project succeeds in creating new contexts for understanding how performance art can be reinterpreted and preserved beyond its original temporal constraints.

The exhibition continues the gallery’s reputation for presenting challenging contemporary works that push boundaries of medium and presentation. By transforming Abramović’s video performances into collectible photographic objects, Saatchi Yates creates new possibilities for experiencing and owning performance art while raising important questions about the nature of ephemeral artistic practices.