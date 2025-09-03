SAA Expands Regional Network with Gaborone Route

South African Airways will launch twice-daily flights between Johannesburg and Gaborone beginning November 4, expanding the airline’s regional footprint as it continues rebuilding operations across southern Africa.

The new Botswana service will operate seven days per week with morning and afternoon rotations, targeting both business travelers seeking same-day return options and leisure passengers exploring cross-border tourism opportunities between the neighboring countries.

Bookings opened Tuesday on the carrier’s website, with the morning departure scheduled at 6:35 AM from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, arriving in Gaborone at 7:35 AM local time. The return flight departs Botswana’s capital at 8:25 AM, landing back in Johannesburg at 9:25 AM.

The afternoon service leaves Johannesburg at 4:40 PM, reaching Gaborone at 5:40 PM, with the return leg departing at 6:30 PM and arriving in South Africa at 7:30 PM. The schedule accommodates day trips for business travelers while providing convenient connection times for international passengers.

SAA Group CEO Prof John Lamola positioned the route launch as part of the airline’s broader continental expansion strategy, emphasizing regional integration and economic cooperation between South Africa and Botswana.

“The launch of this route not only strengthens the cultural and economic ties between Botswana and South Africa but also reinforces SAA’s position as a premium network carrier,” Lamola stated. The executive highlighted connections to the airline’s Star Alliance and codeshare partner networks.

The Gaborone route represents SAA’s continued recovery from financial restructuring that significantly reduced the carrier’s route network in recent years. The airline has gradually restored domestic and regional services while rebuilding its operational capacity and fleet utilization.

Botswana’s stable economy and growing business ties with South Africa make the route commercially attractive for SAA. The countries share extensive trade relationships, particularly in mining, financial services, and tourism sectors that generate consistent travel demand.

The new service also supports Botswana’s tourism industry, providing improved access for South African visitors to the country’s wildlife reserves and safari destinations. Enhanced connectivity could boost visitor numbers from SAA’s broader network of international destinations.

Regional aviation analysts note that the twice-daily frequency indicates confidence in demand levels between the two capitals. The schedule design suggests targeting business travelers who require flexible departure times and quick turnaround options for meetings and commerce.

SAA’s regional expansion aligns with broader African aviation trends emphasizing intra-continental connectivity. The airline industry across Africa has prioritized regional routes to reduce dependence on international traffic while supporting economic integration initiatives.

The route launch comes as air travel demand in southern Africa continues recovering from pandemic-related disruptions. Business travel between major regional centers has shown particularly strong recovery rates compared to leisure segments.

Lamola emphasized the airline’s commitment to customer-focused service delivery and operational reliability as key differentiators in competitive regional markets. SAA faces competition from other carriers serving routes between South Africa and neighboring countries.

The Johannesburg-Gaborone service adds to SAA’s growing regional network as the carrier works to reestablish its position as southern Africa’s leading airline. The expansion reflects management confidence in the airline’s financial stability and operational capabilities.