Sa-ad Iddrisu Petitions Government as Jonathan Dziasu Creates Parallel Management Structure at SIC-FSL

Managing Director Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu had recently reassigned certain management officials in an attempt to reorganize the institution. But while he was outside the country, Chairman Dziasu reportedly convened a board meeting — without the MD — and reversed all restructuring decisions.

This has created a parallel leadership structure, with the MD’s newly constituted management team on one side and the reinstated former NPP-aligned managers on the other.

Employees say Dziasu’s actions have undermined stability at the company. Some staff members questioned why the Chairman, an NDC appointee, would push so aggressively to restore a management team linked to the previous administration, describing the move as “senseless” and “disruptive.”

The administrative confusion has now forced Dr. Iddrisu to petition the government for intervention, warning that SIC-FSL operations are being severely compromised by the ongoing power struggle.