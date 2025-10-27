Rwanda’s ICT Minister Calls for Africa’s Digital Independence

Rwanda’s Minister of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, delivered a powerful message to African leaders at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Africa 2025 in Kigali: the continent must shift from being a technology consumer to becoming a global digital powerhouse.

Speaking at the opening of the three-day event held under the theme “Converge, Connect, Create,” Ingabire urged governments, businesses, and innovators across Africa to collaborate in building homegrown digital solutions rather than relying solely on imported technology. The conference drew over 4,000 delegates from 109 countries, underscoring Africa’s growing significance in the global digital landscape.

“The future of mobile in Africa will be defined by collaboration,” Ingabire declared. “We must converge across governments, industries, and innovators. We must connect people, ideas, and markets. And we must create solutions that are designed in Africa, built for Africa, and scaled to the world.”

Her address highlighted Rwanda’s remarkable digital transformation over the past few years. The country has grown from approximately 500,000 active 4G users in 2023 to 5 million by mid-2025, representing a tenfold increase driven by policy reforms, competitive markets, and strategic public-private partnerships. This growth trajectory demonstrates what’s possible when vision meets deliberate action.

Rwanda’s government has also secured 60 gigabytes of bulk Internet capacity and facilitated MTN Rwanda’s rollout of 5G services, ensuring faster and more affordable connectivity for citizens nationwide. Nearly 1,000 health facilities and 4,000 schools have been connected to high-speed Internet, transforming access to essential services across urban and rural areas.

“Behind these numbers are real lives being transformed,” Ingabire explained. “Rwanda’s vision is to create a competitive, inclusive broadband ecosystem that leaves no one behind.”

The minister also highlighted Rwanda’s Digital Service Programme, which aims to train 4.5 million citizens in digital literacy. Through a $1 million innovation programme launched in 2024, the country is nurturing African developers and creators capable of designing digital products that serve both continental and global markets.

Ingabire’s message resonated beyond Rwanda’s borders. She challenged African nations to move from being passive markets for foreign technology to becoming active creators of globally competitive products rooted in local realities and creativity.

“This is how we transform connectivity from an infrastructure challenge into a human capital opportunity,” she said.

The minister recalled that when Rwanda first hosted MWC Africa three years ago, it marked a historic shift in perception. Africa was no longer seen merely as a consumer of technology but as a driver of digital transformation. Now, as the conference returns to Kigali, she emphasized that the focus must extend beyond celebrating progress to setting bolder ambitions.

“Rwanda’s story shows that when vision meets partnership, progress follows,” Ingabire concluded to a standing ovation. “But our journey is not yet finished. The work ahead is to make Africa not just a market for innovation but a home of product excellence and digital leadership.”

Her vision aligns with broader continental initiatives showcased at the conference, including the GSMA’s pan-African AI language models programme and the Handset Affordability Coalition aimed at making smartphones accessible to millions more Africans. Industry leaders, including the CEOs of Airtel, MTN, Orange, Vodacom, Ethio Telecom, and Axian Telecom, engaged with President Paul Kagame and Ingabire to discuss deeper partnerships for digital inclusion.

As MWC Africa 2025 concluded, Ingabire’s call for Africa to take charge of its digital destiny echoed throughout the continent. Her message was clear: the next great technological leap must be made in Africa, by Africa, for the world.