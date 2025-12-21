RwandAir Reports Strong Uptake on New Coastal Route Week After Launch

RwandAir recorded encouraging passenger numbers on its Kigali to Zanzibar to Mombasa service one week after inaugural flights connected the three East African destinations, prompting the airline to introduce seasonal fare promotions across its network.

The route operates four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using Boeing 737 aircraft. Aviation authorities, tourism boards and government officials participated in inaugural ceremonies featuring water salutes and ribbon cutting events in both Zanzibar and Mombasa during the first week of December 2025.

Fouad Caunhye, Chief Commercial Officer at RwandAir, noted the service already demonstrates potential to support tourism, regional integration and mobility across East Africa. The airline last operated flights to Mombasa in 2019 before suspending the route.

The service strengthens connectivity between coastal destinations and Kigali as a regional transit point. Tourism partners welcomed the additional capacity into Zanzibar and Mombasa, while travelers can now combine business and leisure itineraries with greater convenience.

RwandAir introduced two promotional offers to complement the route launch. The network wide seasonal fare offer uses promo code MERRY25 and applies to bookings made by 31 December 2025 for travel until 31 March 2026 across all RwandAir operated routes.

A Christmas special promotion targets Africa departures on 25 to 26 December 2025 with return travel between 15 January and 31 March 2026. Starting fares begin at 499 dollars from East Africa excluding Tanzania, 599 dollars from Southern Africa, 699 dollars from West Africa and 799 dollars from Tanzania to all destinations served by the airline.

The Christmas promotion tickets remain available for purchase until 26 December 2025 subject to limited seat availability. Only flights operated by RwandAir departing from African airports qualify for the discount.

Flight WB 444 departs Kigali at 9:50 AM, arrives in Zanzibar at 12:50 PM, continues to Mombasa departing at 1:40 PM and arrives at 2:35 PM. Return flight WB 445 departs Mombasa at 5:10 PM, arrives in Zanzibar at 6:05 PM, departs at 7:00 PM and arrives in Kigali at 8:00 PM.

RwandAir won the Skytrax Best African Regional Airline award earlier in 2025. The carrier operates 13 aircraft and serves over 144 destinations through direct flights and codeshare partnerships from its hub in Kigali.