Rwanda Makes History with Africa’s First Self-Flying Air Taxi

Rwanda has achieved a continental aviation milestone by successfully demonstrating Africa’s first public flight of an autonomous electric air taxi, positioning the East African nation at the forefront of urban mobility innovation.

The demonstration, held Thursday during the Africa Aviation Summit in Kigali, featured the EHang EH216-S, a pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. President Paul Kagame oversaw the historic flight, which showcased the two-seat, fully electric aircraft operating without an onboard pilot through autonomous navigation technology.

The showcase was organized in partnership between the Rwandan government and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), alongside Chinese aviation technology company EHang Holdings Limited. The collaboration represents a significant step toward introducing advanced urban air mobility solutions across Africa.

“This is more than just a demonstration. It is a glimpse into how Rwanda envisions its cities and economy, connected, efficient, and sustainable,” said Infrastructure Minister Jimmy Gasore during the event.

The autonomous aircraft addresses growing urban congestion challenges in Kigali and other African cities. With the capability to bypass traffic-clogged roads and connect key destinations in minutes rather than hours, the technology promises to revolutionize urban transportation across the continent.

The eVTOL has a flight range of up to 30 km (18.6 miles) and top speed of approximately 130 km/h (80.8 mph). It is powered by 16 electric motors mounted on eight arms.

CRBC’s Rwanda director general Huang Qilin emphasized the long-term nature of the partnership, stating the initiative symbolizes sustained collaboration between China and Rwanda in developing the low-altitude economy.

Rwanda’s demonstration builds on its established reputation as an African innovation hub. The country previously pioneered drone delivery services for medical supplies and has invested significantly in electric mobility infrastructure, including charging networks and policy frameworks supporting electric buses and motorcycles already transforming urban transport.

The successful flight follows EHang’s passenger flight demonstrations in Indonesia this past June, marking the company’s expanding global footprint in autonomous aviation technology.

The Kigali demonstration positions Rwanda as a testing ground for emerging aviation technologies in Africa, with government officials framing the initiative as part of a comprehensive strategy to integrate advanced mobility solutions into national urban planning frameworks.

This historic flight represents more than technological achievement – it signals Africa’s entry into the next generation of urban transportation, with Rwanda leading the charge toward smarter, more sustainable cities across the continent.