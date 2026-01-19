Rwanda Hotel Joins Global Hilton Brand Portfolio

Kigali’s urban lifestyle hotel Zaria Court officially joined Tapestry Collection by Hilton this month, marking the international hospitality group’s first property in Rwanda and expanding its African footprint.

The 80 room property located in Kigali Sports City opened January 12 under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand, bringing together the hotel’s distinctive African identity with Hilton’s operational standards and the Hilton Honors loyalty program. The integration represents a significant milestone for Rwanda’s hospitality sector as the nation positions itself as an emerging tourism and business destination.

Masai Ujiri, founder of Zaria Group which developed the property, characterized the moment as defining for the hotel originally inspired by his vision of African excellence. The hotel’s story began in Zaria, Nigeria, where basketball courts provided the foundation for dreams that eventually materialized into the Kigali property. The partnership demonstrates that African hospitality can lead on the world stage while maintaining authentic identity and embracing global standards for enhanced guest service.

Guy Hutchinson, President for Middle East and Africa at Hilton, expressed excitement about opening the company’s first Rwandan property. He noted plans to nearly triple Hilton’s presence across Africa in coming years, with Tapestry Collection celebrating independent hotels featuring distinct personalities and strong local connections. Zaria Court embodies this philosophy perfectly through deep roots in Rwandan culture and Kigali Sports City energy while offering contemporary, lifestyle focused experiences sought by today’s travelers.

The property sits steps from the 10,000 seat BK Arena and the iconic 45,000 seat Amahoro Stadium in the heart of Kigali Sports City. The location within a mixed use sports and entertainment development reinforces its role as a cultural and social hub, seamlessly integrating with retail spaces, event facilities, a community basketball court and a five a side football pitch. Guests experience not just accommodation but immersion in the vibrant rhythm of Kigali’s most dynamic district.

Facilities include a rooftop lounge, sports bar featuring 19 large screens, heated pool overlooking a multipurpose court, sophisticated lobby bar, globally inspired all day dining restaurant and meeting spaces. Event rooms accommodate up to 60 guests in theatre style seating with adjacent areas handling cocktail receptions for 120 people. The spaces support corporate seminars, intimate gatherings and celebrations following concerts or sporting events.

Food and beverage venues create destinations within the destination. MANSELA’s All Day Dining restaurant serves international breakfast buffets alongside vibrant fusion cuisine for lunch and dinner. ANUVO lobby bar provides intimate settings for coffee breaks and casual meetings. SOLIA pool bar blends relaxation with entertainment, overlooking the multipurpose court where guests might catch live games while swimming. The JARO rooftop lounge delivers sophisticated ambiance with crafted cocktails and panoramic views.

Every element celebrates African innovation and community, from locally crafted artwork adorning walls to eco friendly design principles earning Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification. Vibrant, locally inspired interiors showcase Rwandan craftsmanship and contemporary African art, creating authentic cultural experiences celebrating the continent’s creative spirit while meeting international comfort and quality standards.

As a Tapestry Collection property, the hotel integrates Hilton’s service culture and operational excellence across every touchpoint, from personalized pre arrival communications to thoughtful in room amenities designed for comfort and convenience. Guests enjoy bold contemporary design, Rwandan craftsmanship and the comfort of Hilton’s trusted brand experience including Digital Key technology and direct booking perks.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton operates as a global portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels, each with original, vibrant personality encouraging guests to enjoy off the beaten path experiences in destinations worth exploring. While each property shares unique stories through uplifting design and distinctive food and beverage offerings, every Tapestry Collection hotel benefits from reliability associated with the Hilton name plus advantages of the award winning Hilton Honors program serving over 235 million members worldwide.

Rwanda has positioned itself strategically within Africa’s tourism and hospitality landscape. The Global Peace Index 2024 ranked it among Africa’s safest countries, while the World Bank’s Business Readiness 2025 Report identified Rwanda as first on the continent for business readiness. These credentials attract international confidence as a premier destination for business, leisure, sports and lifestyle travel.

The nation’s demographic profile shows 70 percent of Rwanda’s population under age 30, creating dynamic consumer markets and workforce potential. Over 260 million dollars in public and private funding has transformed Kigali Sports City, positioning the development as the epicenter of Africa’s emerging sports tourism boom. The hotel hosts international teams, artists, executives and fans attending major events at adjacent world class venues.

Future plans include rotating art installations featuring local artisans, curated cultural programming and expanded partnerships with Rwandan entrepreneurs through retail concepts. The vision remains consistent: creating spaces inspiring the next generation of African leaders while offering world class hospitality experiences.

Hilton currently operates 64 hotels across Africa with another 106 properties in the development pipeline. The company maintains a legacy spanning over 65 years on the continent and tracks toward nearly tripling its presence, bringing various brands to additional destinations while meeting evolving traveler needs.

The Zaria Court integration follows October 2025 announcements when Hilton revealed Tapestry Collection’s debut in Sub Saharan Africa through three property signings including Zaria Court Kigali in Rwanda, The Sterling Hotel in South Africa’s KwaZulu Natal province, and Ava Hotel Nairobi in Kenya. These additions strengthen Hilton’s expanding footprint supporting plans to open more than 100 African hotels in coming years.

Aleph Hospitality, an independent hotel management company specializing in Middle East and Africa operations, manages both the Rwanda and Kenya properties. The company brings operational expertise to lifestyle branded hotels requiring distinct local character combined with international standards.

The partnership reflects growing international recognition of Africa’s travel and tourism momentum driven by beautiful scenery, vibrant cities and rich cultural heritage. Lifestyle brands gain incredible traction as travelers increasingly seek authentic experiences, local connections and distinctive design over standardized accommodation offerings.

For travelers seeking experiences celebrating Africa’s energy, creativity and forward momentum, Zaria Court offers a gateway to contemporary Kigali. For Hilton Honors members exploring new destinations, the property presents opportunities discovering Rwanda’s remarkable hospitality through a distinctive, lifestyle focused lens. For Rwanda, this partnership reinforces the nation’s position as a leader in African tourism and hospitality innovation.

The opening arrives as Rwanda expands aviation connectivity and tourism infrastructure supporting ambitious growth targets. Kigali International Airport sits just 10 minutes from the hotel, facilitating access for international business travelers and tourists. The strategic location balances proximity to major venues and transportation hubs with immersion in authentic urban culture.

Industry observers note the Tapestry Collection model allows independent properties retaining unique identities while accessing Hilton’s global distribution network, reservation systems and operational support. This hybrid approach appeals to developers seeking brand affiliation benefits without sacrificing distinctive character differentiating properties in competitive markets.

The hotel adds to Rwanda’s growing inventory of internationally branded accommodation supporting the nation’s tourism development strategy. As Rwanda continues attracting conferences, sporting events and leisure travelers, quality hotel capacity becomes increasingly critical for sustaining growth momentum and competing effectively with established East African destinations.