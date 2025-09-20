Rwanda Declares Readiness for Historic UCI Championships

Rwanda has confirmed complete preparedness to host the 2025 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships from September 21-28 in Kigali, marking the first time the prestigious cycling event will take place on African soil in its 103-year history.

Sports Minister Nelly Mukazayire announced the country’s readiness during a press conference on Friday, emphasizing that all infrastructure, hospitality, and logistical arrangements have been finalized for the landmark sporting event.

The minister, who was appointed to her position in December 2024 after serving as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, described hosting the championships as both a privilege and significant responsibility for Rwanda.

Mukazayire, a 42-year-old economist and public administrator with extensive experience in Rwanda’s development sector, stressed that the focus now centers on meticulous attention to detail and consistent follow-up until all preparations reach completion.

The championships represent the 98th edition of the UCI Road World Championships, bringing together nearly 1,000 cyclists from more than 100 nations to compete on Kigali’s challenging hilly terrain at high altitude.

Rwanda is collaborating closely with the UCI, whose extensive experience provides valuable guidance for this historic first-time African hosting opportunity. The partnership has proven essential for managing every aspect of the international competition.

Rwanda Police Spokesperson Boniface Rutikanga confirmed comprehensive security preparations, including barriers installed to UCI standards, technical checks on all race vehicles and motorcycles, and a 24-hour command post established at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The security infrastructure features advanced tracking systems monitoring every rider and real-time coordination capabilities to ensure participant safety throughout the eight-day competition period.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) Chief Tourism Officer Irene Murerwa highlighted private sector involvement, particularly in hospitality and accommodation sectors, with hotels prepared under appointed leadership systems supported by dedicated task forces.

The transparent accommodation process involved extensive negotiations to ensure fair pricing and prevent sudden cost changes during the event period, according to Murerwa’s statement.

Competition details reveal challenging courses, with individual time trials starting at BK Arena and finishing at the Kigali Convention Centre. Elite women face elevation gains of 460 meters, while elite men tackle 680-meter climbs, favoring specialists combining raw power with climbing abilities.

The first portion of the championship week focuses on time trials, with road races scheduled for the second half, showcasing Rwanda’s picturesque landscapes to a global cycling audience.

Rwanda’s cycling enthusiasm runs deep, ranking as the country’s second most popular sport after football. Bicycles serve not only as transportation but represent cultural significance within the East African nation.

This historic hosting opportunity positions Rwanda prominently within international cycling circles while demonstrating the country’s capacity to organize world-class sporting events.

The championships arrive as cycling continues expanding globally, with the UCI managing eight cycling disciplines including road, track, mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle, cyclo-cross, trials, and indoor cycling.

Five cycling disciplines feature in Olympic Games programs, two in Paralympic Games, and four in Youth Olympic Games, highlighting the sport’s international significance and Rwanda’s achievement in securing hosting rights.

Recent developments show strong international participation, with countries like the United States announcing 23-athlete teams heading to Kigali, demonstrating global commitment to the African debut.

The event represents a significant milestone for African sports development, potentially inspiring increased cycling participation across the continent while showcasing Rwanda’s organizational capabilities to international audiences.

Founded in Paris in 1900, the UCI serves as cycling’s global governing body, promoting the sport as recreation, competitive activity, and sustainable transportation mode worldwide.

Minister Mukazayire’s background includes previous roles as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Rwanda Development Board, bringing valuable experience in tourism and economic development to the sports portfolio.

The championships also align with Rwanda’s broader development objectives, leveraging sport to promote tourism, international visibility, and economic opportunities within the rapidly growing East African economy.

Security preparations extend beyond traditional measures, with specialized command systems tracking activities along race routes while ensuring minimal disruption to local communities during competition periods.

The successful hosting of these championships could position Rwanda for future major sporting events while cementing the country’s reputation as a premier destination for international competitions.