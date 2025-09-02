Russian oil deals cement Moscow’s ties with China and India against Western pressure

Monday’s high-profile meeting between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit highlighted how energy partnerships have reshaped global alliances, with discounted Russian crude drawing Asia’s giants closer together.

Since Western nations severed economic ties with Moscow over the Ukraine invasion, Russia has increasingly relied on India and China as lifeline customers. Both countries have eagerly purchased cheaper Russian oil, transforming trade relationships and creating new geopolitical dynamics.

China now buys over 100 million tonnes of Russian crude annually, representing about 20% of its total oil imports. India, previously a minor Russian energy customer, has dramatically increased purchases to $140 billion since 2022, making both nations essential to Moscow’s economic survival.

These energy exports fund roughly a quarter of Russia’s state budget and provide crucial resources for its military operations. Together, India and China now absorb the majority of Russian oil exports, offering Moscow an alternative to lost Western markets.

The deepening energy partnerships extend beyond mere commerce. Washington’s sanctions on Russia and tariffs on countries purchasing Russian crude have pushed the three powers toward greater coordination. India has condemned these tariffs as “unjustified,” while China navigates delicate negotiations to avoid additional penalties.

For Modi’s government, maintaining Russian energy imports serves both economic and political purposes. The discounted crude helps control domestic fuel costs while demonstrating India’s strategic autonomy from Western pressure. Putin may offer even steeper discounts to secure continued sales despite Washington’s opposition.

China views expanded Russian oil purchases as essential for energy security while advancing its vision of a “multi-polar” world order that challenges American dominance. The SCO, which includes Pakistan, Iran, and Sri Lanka, provides Beijing a platform to project influence among nations facing similar Western economic pressure.

The Tianjin summit represented more than diplomatic protocol. It signaled a calculated effort to rebalance global power structures, with energy partnerships serving as the foundation for broader strategic cooperation among the three nations.

Despite ongoing territorial disputes and competing regional interests, U.S. sanctions and tariffs have created compelling economic incentives for Russia, China, and India to strengthen ties and present an alternative to Western-led institutions.