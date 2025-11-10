A historical photography exhibition commemorating Russia’s role in World War II opened in Dakar on November 10, featuring images of Russian military history and contemporary Russian culture, according to organizers.

The exhibition, titled “Great Russia! Great Victory!”, displays historical photographs from World War II, which Russia commemorates annually on May 9 as Victory Day marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. The conflict, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War, began with Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union in June 1941 and ended with the fall of the Nazi regime in May 1945.

Dmitry Kurakov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Senegal and The Gambia, attended the opening ceremony. The Russian Embassy in Dakar has organized several cultural events in Senegal over recent years as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cultural ties.

Haidar El Ali, a prominent Senegalese public figure and former Minister of the Environment, supported the exhibition opening. El Ali has been recognized internationally as one of the planet’s most influential environmental defenders and remains active in Senegalese public life following his government service.

The exhibition attracted public figures, entrepreneurs, cultural personalities, and Dakar residents, according to organizers. Athletes from the Senegalese national boxing and basketball teams attended, along with members of the Russian and Lebanese diplomatic communities in Senegal.

Russia has expanded cultural diplomacy efforts across Africa in recent years, organizing exhibitions, educational exchanges, and cultural programs in multiple African nations. The Chamber of Commerce and Investment “Russia-Africa-Eurasia” was established in Dakar in July 2024, reflecting growing economic and diplomatic engagement between Russia and West African nations.

Previous Russian cultural exhibitions in Senegal have attracted significant interest. An exhibition of contemporary Russian art titled “To Create Miracles” displayed at the Museum of African Civilisations drew more than 10,000 visitors over one month in 2024, according to reports from Russian news agency TASS.

Victory Day remains one of Russia’s most significant national commemorations, marked by military parades in Moscow and other Russian cities. The holiday honors the estimated 27 million Soviet citizens who died during World War II, the highest death toll of any nation involved in the conflict.

Russia’s diplomatic presence in West Africa has grown alongside increasing trade relationships and security cooperation agreements. Several West African nations have signed military cooperation agreements with Russia over the past five years, while Russian companies have expanded investments in mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors across the region.

The exhibition continues operations in Dakar, though organizers did not specify the duration of the display or specific venue details beyond the capital city location.