Russian Crypto Couple Found Murdered and Buried Near Dubai

The dismembered bodies of Russian cryptocurrency entrepreneur Roman Novak and his wife Anna have been discovered buried in desert terrain near Dubai, one month after the couple vanished in early October.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) say the pair were lured to their deaths by individuals posing as investors. Roman Novak, 38, and Anna reportedly traveled to the Hatta mountain resort near the Oman border believing they would meet potential business partners. Instead, they were allegedly kidnapped, tortured for access to cryptocurrency holdings, and killed.

The couple was last seen heading toward a lake near Hatta. Shortly before losing contact, Roman Novak sent an urgent message to associates stating he was “stuck in the mountains on the Oman border” and needed £152,000 immediately. Communication ceased soon afterward, prompting family members to report them missing after several days of silence.

Emirati police investigating the disappearance uncovered significant forensic evidence at multiple locations. Blood traces belonging to Anna Novak were found at a villa, while additional blood evidence appeared in a rented vehicle. Officers also recovered a collection of knives and clothing believed to belong to one of the perpetrators. These discoveries eventually led investigators to the burial site in the UAE desert where both bodies were recovered.

Three Russian nationals have been detained in Russia after returning from Dubai and now face murder charges. Konstantin Shakht, 53, reportedly worked as a homicide investigator before involvement in drug smuggling operations. The other two suspects, Yury Sharypov, 46, and Vladimir Dalekin, 45, are both former soldiers who allegedly fought for Russia during the Ukraine conflict. Investigators say the trio presented themselves as legitimate investors to gain the couple’s trust before abducting them.

The alleged motive centers on accessing Roman Novak’s cryptocurrency wallet, which authorities discovered empty following his death. Reports suggest the perpetrators demanded passwords and account information while holding the couple captive. Whether they succeeded in transferring funds before the killings remains under investigation.

Five additional Russian nationals, all reportedly under age 25, have been linked to the case though their specific roles remain unclear. The three primary suspects have been remanded in custody until 28 December while investigations continue across multiple jurisdictions.

Roman Novak’s background has emerged as a complicating factor in the investigation. He was allegedly under investigation for defrauding investors of more than £38 million across China, the Middle East, and other regions through fraudulent business development schemes. Sources describe him as someone who cultivated an image of wealth and connections to prominent figures, including Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

Despite his public persona as a successful cryptocurrency operator, authorities say Novak had a criminal history including embezzlement convictions. He previously served time in a Russian prison and reportedly managed a cryptocurrency network developed by Ukrainian programmers. Investigators are examining whether his alleged fraudulent activities may have played any role in the events leading to his death.

The couple’s children are now in the care of Anna Novak’s parents in Russia. Both Russian and Emirati authorities continue coordinating their investigations into the murders, examining financial records, digital communications, and travel patterns of all individuals connected to the case.

This case highlights growing concerns about cryptocurrency-related crime in the UAE, which has positioned itself as a regional hub for digital asset businesses. The ability of criminals to exploit the anonymous nature of cryptocurrency transactions while operating across international borders presents ongoing challenges for law enforcement agencies.

Dubai has attracted numerous cryptocurrency entrepreneurs in recent years due to its favorable regulatory environment and tax policies. However, the largely unregulated nature of the industry has also drawn individuals involved in fraudulent schemes and money laundering operations. Authorities in the region have begun implementing stricter oversight measures in response to increasing incidents of financial crime within the sector.