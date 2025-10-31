Russia Uses Controversial Missile in Ukraine That Spurred US Treaty Exit

Russia has reportedly begun using a controversial cruise missile in Ukraine, the same weapon whose secret development prompted the United States under former President Donald Trump to withdraw from a pivotal nuclear arms control pact.

According to Reuters, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed the 9M729 missile has been deployed in combat for the first time.

The ground launched 9M729, which can carry a conventional or nuclear warhead, has been used in at least 23 attacks since August. Its deployment directly ties current battlefield actions to the collapse of the 1987 Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The United States had asserted that the 9M729’s range violated the INF Treaty, which banned missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

Citing Russia’s repeated noncompliance, the Trump administration formally withdrew from the agreement in 2019. While Moscow denied the allegations, a Ukrainian military source stated one 9M729 missile fired in October traveled over 1,200 kilometers. Independent analysts estimate its maximum range could extend to 2,500 kilometers.

Kyiv views the missile’s use as a deliberate political challenge. Sybiha suggested it demonstrates President Vladimir Putin’s disrespect for the United States and the diplomatic efforts of the previous administration. This development expands Russia’s long range strike options in Ukraine and coincides with other strategic weapons tests announced by Moscow.

In response, Ukraine is actively requesting long range Tomahawk missiles from Washington. Because the Tomahawk is launched from sea based platforms, it was never restricted by the now defunct INF Treaty. The Russian government has characterized any potential transfer of such weapons as a dangerous escalation.