Russia Repeats Unverified Putin Residence Attack Claim Despite International Skepticism

Russia has maintained allegations that Ukraine launched a drone assault on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences despite refusing to provide evidence and facing widespread international doubt. The Kremlin reiterated Tuesday, December 30, that dozens of unmanned aircraft targeted a presidential compound in the Novgorod region, dismissing Ukrainian denials as unfounded claims.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov initially alleged Monday that Ukraine deployed 91 long range drones against Putin’s Valdai residence located on Lake Valdai shores between Sunday night and Monday morning. He stated Russian air defenses destroyed all aircraft before reaching their target, resulting in zero casualties or damage. Lavrov warned that such actions would not go unanswered and announced Moscow had selected targets for potential retaliatory strikes.

United States President Donald Trump indicated Putin informed him about the alleged incident during an early Monday phone call. Trump initially appeared to accept Putin’s account before acknowledging uncertainty about whether the attack occurred. When asked if American intelligence agencies possessed corroborating evidence, Trump stated authorities would determine the facts while admitting the attack possibly did not happen.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov characterized the alleged operation as a terrorist attack aimed at sabotaging Trump’s peace facilitation efforts. However, no physical proof has emerged supporting Russia’s narrative nearly 48 hours after the initial announcement.

Residents in the Novgorod region reported no drone activity at the time officials claimed the attack occurred. The heavily fortified Valdai presidential complex sits far from Ukraine’s border, approximately 360 kilometers north of Moscow. Independent Russian outlet Agentstvo reported that Valdai district administrators made no mention of any incident during live broadcasts around the alleged attack timeframe, while public social media channels showed no drone activity reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the allegation as complete fabrication, accusing Moscow of using provocative statements to undermine diplomatic progress. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated Tuesday that Russia still had not produced credible evidence and insisted no such attack took place.

Lithuania, a NATO member sharing borders with northwestern Russia, described the allegation as a possible false flag operation designed to justify further Russian military actions against Ukraine. Ukrainian political analyst Olena Halushka, co founder of the International Centre for Ukrainian Victory, suggested Russia might be testing Trump’s commitment to potential Ukrainian security guarantees.

The Washington based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) questioned the claim, noting the absence of typical evidence accompanying confirmed Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia. ISW analysts observed that genuine Ukrainian attacks inside Russian territory typically generate geolocated video footage showing air defense operations, explosions, fires, smoke plumes near targets, statements from local Russian authorities, and media reports documenting damage. The institute found no such footage or regional reporting about Ukrainian strikes near Putin’s residence that would corroborate Lavrov’s assertion.

ISW highlighted contradictions in Russian official statements, noting Lavrov claimed 89 drones were intercepted over Novgorod region while Russia’s Defense Ministry reported only 47 drones shot down during the same period. The independent think tank noted that Ukrainian forces previously attacked multiple military targets in Novgorod region with those strikes confirmed through available evidence, contrasting sharply with the current unverified claims.

Russian opposition media outlet Sota reported Valdai residents heard no air defense systems operating overnight, despite the Kremlin alleging up to 91 drones were destroyed. The outlet concluded that successfully striking Putin’s heavily fortified residence would be technically impossible without either extraordinary circumstances or deliberate military command complicity.

When questioned why no evidence had been presented, Peskov insisted proof was unnecessary since Russian air defenses neutralized the drones. He accused Ukraine and Western media outlets of deliberately denying what he described as a large scale attack.

Zelensky, responding after conversations with European leaders, stated Russia was spreading false narratives to justify continued attacks and prolong the conflict, adding that global intelligence agencies would possess accurate information.

According to Russian state media, Putin told Trump that Moscow was reassessing its stance on peace negotiations because of the alleged attack. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov claimed Trump expressed shock and outrage upon hearing Putin’s account.

Trump later told reporters he did not like the alleged attack and described it as inappropriate, particularly given ongoing diplomatic efforts. He stated Putin informed him about the incident early Monday morning and that he felt very angry about it. However, Trump also acknowledged uncertainty about the attack’s authenticity.

The allegations emerged one day after Zelensky met with Trump at the Mar a Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, December 28, as part of ongoing negotiations seeking to end the conflict now approaching its fourth year. Following those discussions, Zelensky indicated that a comprehensive peace plan was approximately 90 percent agreed upon, with security guarantees between the United States and Ukraine reaching 100 percent agreement.

Major obstacles persist regarding territories in eastern Ukraine currently under Russian occupation. Zelensky has maintained that such decisions must ultimately rest with the Ukrainian people, suggesting various aspects of any potential agreement could be submitted to public referendums.

Shortly after Lavrov issued his statement Monday, the White House announced Trump had concluded a positive phone call with Putin regarding Ukraine. Trump subsequently criticized the alleged Ukrainian action, characterizing it as particularly inappropriate during sensitive peace negotiations.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement strongly condemning what it described as an attempt to target Putin’s residence, expressing solidarity with Russia and denouncing the alleged attack. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif similarly issued statements expressing concern about reports targeting the Russian president’s residence.

Russia has made previous unverified claims about Ukrainian attacks on Putin’s residences, including allegations in May 2023 that two drones targeted the Kremlin but were disabled, and in December 2024 that a Ukrainian drone targeting the Kremlin was intercepted. Kyiv denied involvement in both instances.

The timing of Russia’s latest allegation coincides with critical diplomatic momentum toward potential peace negotiations. Trump has positioned himself as central to brokering an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, though substantial disagreements remain between the parties regarding territorial control, security guarantees, and enforcement mechanisms.

Analysts note that Russia’s refusal to provide physical evidence follows a pattern where Moscow makes dramatic claims without corroborating documentation. The absence of typical attack evidence, contradictory official statements, lack of witness reports, and skepticism from multiple intelligence communities have raised significant doubts about the allegation’s veracity.