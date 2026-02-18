Russia Pledges Help as Envoy Fails to Verify Suspect’s Nationality

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Sergei Berdnikov, has pledged cooperation in the pursuit of justice over the unlawful recording and online distribution of sexually explicit images involving Ghanaian women, even as questions about the suspect’s true identity remain unresolved.

The Ambassador was summoned on the instruction of Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in connection with a man who identifies himself as Yaytseslav and claims Russian nationality. The man became a trending topic in Ghana after videos of his interactions with several Ghanaian women surfaced online on February 12, 2026. In a press release dated February 17, the Ministry disclosed that Ambassador Berdnikov was unable to confirm whether the suspect holds Russian nationality, adding a layer of uncertainty to the diplomatic proceedings.

Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, stated that authorities have already initiated processes to bring the man to justice, warning that the suspect violated Ghanaian law and would face prosecution whether in the country or in absentia.

The suspect reportedly operated by approaching women around the Accra Mall area, recording interactions using body cameras and smart glasses, with extended footage made available on a private Telegram channel at a subscription fee. The Cyber Security Authority (CSA Ghana) condemned the conduct as a violation of Ghana’s laws on cyber and privacy-related offences, and warned that members of the public who reshare the videos also risk prosecution under Ghana’s cybersecurity laws, with penalties ranging from one to three years imprisonment.

Ghana has indicated its intention to seek the extradition of the suspect. However, the Ambassador’s inability to confirm the man’s nationality complicates that path, as any extradition request would depend on establishing verified citizenship.

The case has triggered widespread public outrage and calls for tighter scrutiny of foreign nationals entering the country.