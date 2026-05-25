Russia Jams RAF Jet Carrying UK Defence Secretary Over Estonia

A Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft carrying British Defence Secretary John Healey had its Global Positioning System (GPS) disabled for an entire three-hour flight on Thursday, May 21, as it returned from southeast Estonia, in what London has attributed to Russian interference.

Healey was aboard a Dassault Falcon 900LX, returning from a visit to British troops participating in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Spring Storm exercise near Voru, roughly 40 kilometres from Russian forces, including the unit responsible for the Bucha massacre in Ukraine. Political and military advisers, a three-star lieutenant general, two photographers and a Times journalist were also on board.

According to the Kyiv Independent, which confirmed the incident with a UK defence source, the GPS signal was knocked out at the start of the journey and did not recover. Pilots switched to inertial navigation systems to complete the flight. Passengers were unable to connect smartphones and laptops to the internet as communications were simultaneously disrupted.

“This is reckless Russian interference,” a UK defence source told the Kyiv Independent, adding that the RAF is trained to manage such situations.

It remains unconfirmed whether Healey’s aircraft was deliberately targeted. The flight path was publicly visible on commercial tracking websites throughout the journey.

The incident adds to a growing pattern of confrontation. Earlier this month, a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet flew close enough to an RAF Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea to trigger its emergency systems and disable its autopilot. A separate Russian Sukhoi Su-27 then conducted multiple passes within six metres of the British plane’s nose. The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence described it as the most serious interaction between Russian and British aircraft since 2022. The UK Foreign Office and the Ministry of Defence subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Russian Embassy.

The jamming episode also follows a March 2024 incident in which a plane carrying then-Defence Secretary Grant Shapps experienced GPS disruption near Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave in the Baltic region.

Experts warn that Russia’s electronic warfare capabilities have grown significantly since the war in Ukraine began. Dr Thomas Withington of the Royal United Services Institute has noted that while pilots can manage jamming in isolation, it creates dangerous decision-making pressure when combined with other in-flight stresses.

The disclosure came on the same day Healey was briefed that British forces near the Estonian border currently hold fewer than a fifth of the first-person-view drones required to adequately defend the frontier, with existing stocks estimated to last roughly one week in a direct conflict scenario.