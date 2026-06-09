Russia Hosts Lagos University Event in Growing Africa Outreach Drive

Russia’s embassy in Nigeria staged a photo exhibition and film screening at the University of Lagos on June 5, part of a growing cultural diplomacy effort Moscow is expanding across Africa.

The event, held at the university’s Faculty of European Languages, was organised by the Russian African Club with backing from the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria and the university’s Russian Language Centre. Visitors from Moscow brought historical photographs, contemporary feature films, and documentaries on Russia-Africa relations. Students performed songs and dances, and a guest lecturer spoke on her work in law enforcement. The Russian African Club, which issued an account of the proceedings, said participants called on Moscow to “organise such meetings, film screenings, and photo exhibitions as often as possible.”

The Lagos event sits within a documented and systematic programme of Russian cultural engagement on the continent. Russia has been ramping up a campaign to extend its influence across Africa, with its foreign minister saying that around 100 employees have been redeployed from European diplomatic missions to Africa, where Moscow is planning to reopen roughly a dozen new embassies. Academic research identifies the main instruments of Russia’s soft power in Africa as educational exchange programmes, media platforms including RT Africa and Sputnik Africa, and appeals to the shared historical memory of Soviet anti-colonial support.

Nigeria is a particular focus. As the cultural nerve centre of the continent and home to Nollywood and Afrobeats, industries worth a combined $7.2 billion , Nigeria’s digital and cultural pipelines carry outsized influence across the continent, making it a priority target for any country seeking to shape African narratives. In July 2024, African Initiative, a Russia-linked organisation, opened a Lagos bureau and began distributing content through the Afree app, with material that praised military coups in the Sahel and characterised ECOWAS as a Western instrument.

The Russian African Club’s account of the Lagos event described the Soviet Union and Russia as having historically supported African countries’ sovereignty and independence and their efforts against terrorism. These characterisations reflect the Russian government’s framing of its Africa engagement. That framing is contested. Russia’s military contractor Africa Corps , formerly the Wagner Group, has operated in Mali, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, and Sudan, and has been linked to documented human rights abuses in those countries by the United Nations and independent investigators. The presence of Russia-linked forces in the Sahel has coincided with escalating civilian casualties in several of the regions where they are deployed, according to UN reports.

Academic analysis notes that Moscow’s investment in African education and cultural outreach carries long-term strategic value, with the expectation that African students trained in Russia may eventually rise to senior policy positions in their home countries and deepen existing cooperation with Moscow.

The University of Lagos event reflects a broader Russian approach that analysts describe as low-cost and high-reach: cultural programming, scholarships, and language centres require far less financial commitment than the infrastructure investments offered by China or the debt-linked projects of Western development finance, yet generate grassroots familiarity with Russian perspectives at an impressionable stage of young people’s education.