Moscow State University hosted a virtual dialogue on September 30 that revealed how deeply Russian education has embedded itself in Central African governance structures. The telebridge connecting Moscow and Brazzaville wasn’t just diplomatic pleasantries. It was a progress report on decades of investment paying tangible returns.

The Russian-African Club of Lomonosov Moscow State University organized the event, bringing together officials, academics, and activists from both countries. What emerged was a portrait of educational diplomacy that’s produced results you can track through government rosters in the Republic of the Congo.

Maria Shakhurutdinova, Director of the Russian House in Brazzaville, pointed to specific examples. Jean-Claude Gakosso, currently serving as Congo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, graduated from Leningrad State University’s Faculty of Journalism in 1983. He speaks fluent Russian and still identifies as a Leningrader. An advisor to the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs recently completed Russian higher education. Graduates of Soviet and Russian universities now hold key positions across Congolese government bodies and major enterprises.

That’s not coincidental. It’s the outcome of sustained educational access spanning decades, from Soviet era scholarships through current Russian government quotas.

Ivan Shalov, representing Rossotrudnichestvo’s Education and Science Department, reported that demand for Russian education in Congo is growing rapidly. Registration for study quotas has already begun. Medicine and pharmacy remain the most sought-after fields, though interest in engineering specialties has increased in recent years.

Vladimir Kochetkov, Head of the Department of Social Global Processes and Youth Work at Moscow State University’s Faculty of Global Studies, noted the increasing number of Congolese students at Russian universities. “The doors of Russian education are always open for students from African countries,” he said, articulating a policy that’s been consistent across political transitions.

The educational pipeline serves multiple purposes. It creates linguistic and cultural familiarity that facilitates diplomatic and commercial relationships. It builds professional networks that span decades. It generates goodwill that translates into policy alignment when interests converge.

Inga Koryagina, an international development expert at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Associate Professor at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, presented data on Russian-African educational cooperation showing growth dynamics and key formats. The specifics weren’t detailed in the telebridge summary, but the trajectory is clear from enrollment trends and graduate outcomes.

Michel Ngeban’a Dyuk, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Pointe-Noire and Deputy Chairman of the World Coordination Council of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad, proposed creating a graduate database. That suggestion reflects recognition that tracking alumni could strengthen coordination between organizations and companies working in Russian-African cooperation.

Jean Pierre Ondaï Otsouma, a member of the Congolese Youth Advisory Council in the Russian Federation and postgraduate student named Best Graduate of RUDN University in 2025, presented a historical analysis of Russian-Congolese relations dating back to the Soviet era. His perspective as both beneficiary and analyst of the educational exchange system provided credibility to claims about opportunities for Congolese youth.

The telebridge also addressed broader cooperation areas. Varney Balossa Kraft de Dieu, a political science student at Moscow State Linguistic University interning at the Institute for African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, cited military-technical cooperation, water supply projects, and humanitarian initiatives. He noted that major sectoral agreements have been signed over the past five to six years, including at a digital forum in Nizhny Novgorod during summer 2025.

Sydney Adoua Mbongo, Associate Professor at the Department of International Law at Marien Ngouabi University in Brazzaville, offered a historical perspective suggesting relations weakened between 1992 and 2000 but strengthened after Vladimir Putin became Russian President. His analysis positioned current cooperation as part of building a new world order based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial terms.

Food security emerged as a pressing concern. Researcher Georges Romain Zobo presented data indicating over 820 million people worldwide are undernourished, most living in Sub-Saharan Africa. He analyzed causes of acute food shortages in Congo and other African countries, proposing measures to address the crisis, though specific recommendations weren’t detailed in the summary.

The Museum of African Cultures project represents perhaps the most visible manifestation of Russia’s cultural engagement strategy. Nikita Kaletkin, the museum’s Director, outlined plans for the Moscow facility scheduled to open between 2026 and 2027. The museum will preserve and disseminate African culture and art, featuring collections from various African countries and folk crafts.

On the day of the telebridge, the contract for handing over the museum building to the contractor was signed. Kaletkin described planned features including a “Timeline” and “Cultural Map” of the African continent, an exhibition hall with regularly updated collections, and programming featuring scientific conferences and lectures by art critics, travelers, ethnographers, and writers specializing in Africa.

The Russian-African Club of Lomonosov Moscow State University has been directly involved in promoting the museum’s opening. In 2024, through cooperation with the Russian African diaspora, a monument to Nelson Mandela was unveiled in Moscow. The Club also produced a film about Mandela that aired on Congolese television.

Louis Gouend, Director of the Commission for Diaspora and Media Relations at the Russian-African Club, announced the upcoming Russia-Africa Business Forum starting October 15 in Moscow at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The five-day event is positioned as a platform for forming business connections and signing agreements between Russian and African business structures, with programming including sporting and cultural events alongside commercial discussions.

Alexander Berdnikov, Executive Secretary of the Russian-African Club, quoted Juliana Lumumba describing Russian-Congolese relations: “The relations between our countries have always been built on the principles of mutual respect and mutual assistance. These relations have never been condescending; they have been relations of equal partners.”

That characterization glosses over complexities in Soviet-era relationships with African nations, where ideological alignment and Cold War positioning often complicated partnerships. But it articulates how current Russian engagement positions itself: as partnership among equals rather than aid relationship between unequal parties.

The telebridge format itself serves diplomatic purposes. It’s lower cost than physical meetings, creates documented records of cooperation, and generates content for both domestic and international audiences. Participants concluded it represents a convenient and modern format for dialogue contributing to comprehensive cooperation between Russia and African countries.